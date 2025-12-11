English teacher caught with 43,000 child sex abuse images and two 'paedophile manuals' jailed
Charles Cornelius, 57, has been jailed for three and a half years
A teacher caught with more than 43,000 indecent images of children and two “paedophile manuals” has been jailed for three and a half years.
Charles Cornelius, 57, worked with young people in multiple countries, teaching English, and had been living in Thailand and working with the British Council, while stockpiling “horrific” child abuse images, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
Detectives had received information that when he visited the UK in June 2022, an account linked to him had uploaded ten indecent images of children to the internet.
The defendant, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was arrested by officers from the NCA at Manchester Airport on 9 August 2023 when he returned to the UK.
Cornelius did not co-operate with detectives, saying “no comment” in interview, and was released on bail as police investigated, but banned from leaving the UK and returning to Thailand.
Analysis of his devices discovered thousands of known and AI generated child sexual abuse material, as well as prompts used to create the AI images.
Two self-generated paedophile manuals were also discovered, despite attempts to encrypt devices and conceal the material.
He pleaded guilty to all charges at Manchester Magistrates Court in September and on Thursday was jailed for three and half years at Chester Crown Court.
Outside court Danielle Pownall, NCA operations manager, said: “Cornelius sought out and created images showing horrific abuse of children, including using AI to create further depraved imagery.
“His creation of paedophile manuals reflects a disturbing desire to prey on the most vulnerable in society. He did all this whilst putting himself in a position of trust around children.
“The NCA is committed to prosecuting criminals who engage in child sexual abuse activity and pursue justice for victims.”
Cornelius admitted the possession and production of indecent images of children and the possession of the paedophile manuals.
He also received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and indefinite Sex Offender Registration.