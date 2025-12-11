A teacher caught with more than 43,000 indecent images of children and two “paedophile manuals” has been jailed for three and a half years.

Charles Cornelius, 57, worked with young people in multiple countries, teaching English, and had been living in Thailand and working with the British Council, while stockpiling “horrific” child abuse images, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Detectives had received information that when he visited the UK in June 2022, an account linked to him had uploaded ten indecent images of children to the internet.

The defendant, from Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, was arrested by officers from the NCA at Manchester Airport on 9 August 2023 when he returned to the UK.

Cornelius did not co-operate with detectives, saying “no comment” in interview, and was released on bail as police investigated, but banned from leaving the UK and returning to Thailand.

Read more: Sexual abuse ‘goes way beyond grooming gangs’, as police warn of 1.2 million child victims last year

Read more: Brit who accessed child sexual abuse streamed from the Philippines jailed