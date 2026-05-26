One world record was set at the 2026 Enhanced Games, where athletes are allowed to use drugs, amid a slew of underwhelming performances at the first such event in Las Vegas.

Kristian Gkolomeev unofficially broke the 50m freestyle world record in the Resorts World Las Vegas pool, but no other athletes claimed the sought-after prize across swimming, sprinting and weightlifting events.

Competitors were promised up to $1 million in prize money for beating a non-drug enhanced world record, although none of the marks recorded on Sunday will count towards official statistics.

On the athletics track, which was laid next to the pool and weight lifting zones, Fred Kerley won the men's 100m in 9.97 seconds, well below his 9.76 seconds personal best.

The time would have placed him eighth in the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the women's 100m, Tristan Evelyn won in 11.25 seconds, which would have seen her crash out in the heats at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Both Evelyn and Kerley said they were competing in Las Vegas having not taken drugs.

But the same was not true of British swimmer Ben Proud, who narrowly missed the 50m and 100m freestyle world records having committed to doping.

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has condemned the Enhanced Games, the brainchild of Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, has being "immoral and dangerous".

World Athletics president Lord Coe said: "No one within athletics takes the Enhanced Games seriously."

Here are the full results.