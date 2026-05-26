Enhanced Games 2026: Full results as one world record set at controversial event
Every result from Enhanced Games 2026, including how performances compared to world records
One world record was set at the 2026 Enhanced Games, where athletes are allowed to use drugs, amid a slew of underwhelming performances at the first such event in Las Vegas.
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Kristian Gkolomeev unofficially broke the 50m freestyle world record in the Resorts World Las Vegas pool, but no other athletes claimed the sought-after prize across swimming, sprinting and weightlifting events.
Competitors were promised up to $1 million in prize money for beating a non-drug enhanced world record, although none of the marks recorded on Sunday will count towards official statistics.
On the athletics track, which was laid next to the pool and weight lifting zones, Fred Kerley won the men's 100m in 9.97 seconds, well below his 9.76 seconds personal best.
The time would have placed him eighth in the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In the women's 100m, Tristan Evelyn won in 11.25 seconds, which would have seen her crash out in the heats at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.
Both Evelyn and Kerley said they were competing in Las Vegas having not taken drugs.
But the same was not true of British swimmer Ben Proud, who narrowly missed the 50m and 100m freestyle world records having committed to doping.
The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has condemned the Enhanced Games, the brainchild of Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, has being "immoral and dangerous".
World Athletics president Lord Coe said: "No one within athletics takes the Enhanced Games seriously."
Here are the full results.
Full results of Enhanced Games 2026
Athletics
Men's 100m (World record, 9.58 seconds)
- Fred Kerley (USA) 9.97 seconds
- Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) 10.05 seconds
- Marvin Bracy-Williams (USA) 10.39 seconds
- Mouhamadou Fall (France) 10.47 seconds
- Reece Prescod (Great Britain) 10.48 seconds
- Mike Bryan (Germany) 10.87 seconds
Women's 100m (World record, 10.49 seconds)
- Tristan Evelyn (Barbados) 11.25 seconds
- Shania Collins (USA) 11.43 seconds
- Taylor Anderson (USA) 11.48 seconds
- Denae McFarlane (Jamaica) 11.61 seconds
- Jasmine Abrams (Guyana) 11.72 seconds
- Shockoria Wallace (Jamaica) 13.30 seconds
Swimming
Men's 50m backstroke (world record 23.55 seconds)
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) 24.21 seconds
- Shane Ryan (Ireland) 25.23 seconds
- Sohib Khaled (Egypt) 25.68 seconds
- Antani Ivanov (Bulgaria) 25.76 seconds
Men's 50m breast stroke (world record 25.95 seconds)
- Cody Miller (USA) 26.55 seconds
- Felipe Lima (Brazil) 26.98 seconds
- Evgenii Somov (Russia) 27.21 seconds
- Miguel de Lara Ojeda (Mexico) 27.82 seconds
Women's 50m freestyle (world record 23.61 seconds)
- Emily Barclay (Great Britain) 24.09 seconds
- Megan Romano (USA) 24.55 seconds
- Isabella Arcila (Colombia) 25.12 seconds
- Natalia Fryckowska (Poland) 26.14 seconds
Men's 50m butterfly (world record 22.27 seconds)
- Ben Proud (Great Britain) 22.32 seconds
- Andrii Govorov (Ukraine) 22.66 seconds
- Marius Kusch (Germany) 22.92 seconds
- Max McCusker (Ireland) 23.39 seconds
Men's 100m breaststroke (world record 56.88 seconds)
- Cody Miller (USA) 59.47 seconds
- Evgenii Somov (Russia) 59.61 seconds
- Felipe Lima (Brazil) 61.94 seconds
- Miguel de Lara Ojeda (Mexico) 62.86 seconds
Women's 100m freestyle (world record 51.71 seconds)
- Megan Romano (USA) 54.2 seconds
- Emily Barclay (Great Britain) 54.67 seconds
- Isabella Arcila (Colombia) 55.7 seconds
- Natalia Fryckowska (Poland) 57.97 seconds
Men's 100m butterfly (world record 49.45 seconds)
- Marius Kusch (Germany) 51.28 seconds
- Antani Ivanov (Bulgaria) 51.61 seconds
- Max McCusker (Ireland) 51.78 seconds
- Sohib Khaled (Egypt) 52.29 seconds
Men's 50m freestyle (world record 20.88 seconds)
- Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece) 20.81 seconds
- Ben Proud (Great Britain) 20.98 seconds
- Andrii Govorov (Ukraine) 21.79 seconds
- James Magnussen (Australia) 22.35 seconds
Weightlifting
Women's snatch (world records 53 kg => 99 kg; 86 kg =>129 kg; 86+ kg => 144 kg)
- Beatriz Pirón (Dominican Republic) 53kg weight class - null lifted
- Leidy Solís (Colombia) 86kg weight class, 100kg lifted
- Maryam Usman (Nigeria) +86kg weight class, 115kg lifted
Men's snatch (world records 79 kg => 166 kg; 94 kg => 182 kg; 110 kg => 196 kg)
- Wesley Kitts (USA) 110kg weight class, 185kg lifted
- Arley Méndez (Chile) 88kg weight class, 155kg lifted
- Boady Santavy (Canada) 94kg weight class, 177kg lifted
Women's clean and jerk (world records 53 kg =>126 kg; 86 kg => 162 kg; 86+ kg => 181 kg)
- Beatriz Pirón (Dominican Republic) 53kg weight class, 118kg lifted
- Leidy Solís (Colombia) 86kg weight class, 140kg lifted
- Maryam Usman (Nigeria) +86kg weight class
Men's clean and jerk (world records 88 kg => 216 kg; 94 kg => 222 kg; 110 kg => 237 kg)
- Arley Méndez (Chile) 88kg weight class, null lifted
- Boady Santavy (Canada) 94kg weight class, 118kg lifted
- Wesley Kitts (USA) 110kg weight class, 220kg lifted
Men's deadlift (world record 510kg)
- Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Iceland) +140kg weight class, 475kg lifted
- Mitchell Hooper (Canada) 140kg weight class, 440kg lifted