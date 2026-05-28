Will there be another Enhanced Games?
Who could compete in next Enhanced Games and will lack of world records in 2026 put a stop to future participation?
The Enhanced Games will be back for 2027, with organisers pinning their hopes on luring more male 100m sprinters to sign up by offering a $10 million prize for any man to beat Usain Bolt's world record.
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Fred Kerley won in the inaugural event in Las Vegas last weekend, claiming his 9.97 seconds was run without the performance-enhancing drugs used by the five athletes he beat in the final.
The time was far below the American's personal best and also wouldn't have been enough to qualify for the 100m final in the Paris 2024 Olympics - let alone trouble Bolt's 9.58 seconds from 2009.
But while an absence of drug testing and, some would argue, ethics have not yet seen a track world record broken at the controversial event, the competition's chief executive Maximilian Martin is banking on luring talent with a prize of $10m, up from the 2026 figure of $1m, for anyone bettering the Jamaican's mark - clean or enhanced.
Any world record bettered at the Enhanced Games does not count for official purposes, and across the athletics, swimming, and weightlifting events in 2026, the only world record was beaten by Kristian Gkolomeev in the men's 50m freestyle. The Greek swimmer was additionally wearing a speed suit that had been banned in 2010.
Here is what we know about the 2027 Enhanced Games.
What we know about Enhanced Games 2027 and the future of the competition
The second Enhanced Games has been mooted for 2027, with chief executive Maximilian Martin stating $10m will be awarded to any men's 100m runner who breaks Usain Bolt's world record.
But no further details have been announced about the events, venue, or date.
Reuters has reported that Enhanced has secured at least $32m in contracted sponsorship and that planning for next year is underway.
The Guardian reported that fitness influencers could race alongside elite athletes, while endurance races are also being considered.
The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has condemned the Enhanced Games, the brainchild of Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, has being "immoral and dangerous".