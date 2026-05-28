The Enhanced Games will be back for 2027, with organisers pinning their hopes on luring more male 100m sprinters to sign up by offering a $10 million prize for any man to beat Usain Bolt's world record.

Fred Kerley won in the inaugural event in Las Vegas last weekend, claiming his 9.97 seconds was run without the performance-enhancing drugs used by the five athletes he beat in the final.

The time was far below the American's personal best and also wouldn't have been enough to qualify for the 100m final in the Paris 2024 Olympics - let alone trouble Bolt's 9.58 seconds from 2009.

But while an absence of drug testing and, some would argue, ethics have not yet seen a track world record broken at the controversial event, the competition's chief executive Maximilian Martin is banking on luring talent with a prize of $10m, up from the 2026 figure of $1m, for anyone bettering the Jamaican's mark - clean or enhanced.

Any world record bettered at the Enhanced Games does not count for official purposes, and across the athletics, swimming, and weightlifting events in 2026, the only world record was beaten by Kristian Gkolomeev in the men's 50m freestyle. The Greek swimmer was additionally wearing a speed suit that had been banned in 2010.

Here is what we know about the 2027 Enhanced Games.