Jewish callers react to the terror incident in Golders Green and urge the government to act now.

Two members of the Jewish community were stabbed in a terror attack in Golders Green, North London, on Wednesday.

LBC callers react and share how they think the government should protect the Jewish community.

0:00 | LBC's Fraser Knight reports from the scene

4:22 | Caller Sammy says the government has failed

7:05 | Caller Katie says 'enough is enough'

11:54 | Student Rachel sends a stark warning to other minority groups

13:57 | Caller Mirelle praises Iranian community in London

17:55 | Met Commissioner is heckled during press conference

18:23 | Caller Marshall: 'No one listens to our community'

20:41 | Caller Nat doesn't blame Starmer or the police

24:12 | Jerusalem based caller Moshe: What future do Jews in London have?

25:59 | Israeli spokesman David Mencer reacts to the attack

The victims, aged 76 and 34 - who are understood to be members of the orthodox Jewish community - are in a stable condition.

They are Nachman Moshe ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila.

The suspect was tasered at the scene and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.