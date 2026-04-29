'Enough is enough': LBC callers react to Golders Green terror attack
Jewish callers react to the terror incident in Golders Green and urge the government to act now.
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Two members of the Jewish community were stabbed in a terror attack in Golders Green, North London, on Wednesday.
LBC callers react and share how they think the government should protect the Jewish community.
0:00 | LBC's Fraser Knight reports from the scene
4:22 | Caller Sammy says the government has failed
7:05 | Caller Katie says 'enough is enough'
11:54 | Student Rachel sends a stark warning to other minority groups
13:57 | Caller Mirelle praises Iranian community in London
17:55 | Met Commissioner is heckled during press conference
18:23 | Caller Marshall: 'No one listens to our community'
20:41 | Caller Nat doesn't blame Starmer or the police
24:12 | Jerusalem based caller Moshe: What future do Jews in London have?
25:59 | Israeli spokesman David Mencer reacts to the attack
The victims, aged 76 and 34 - who are understood to be members of the orthodox Jewish community - are in a stable condition.
They are Nachman Moshe ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila.
The suspect was tasered at the scene and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.