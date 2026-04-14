Entire Spurs women's squad paid less per season than former owner Daniel Levy
The club's latest financial accounts reveal that the total salaries of the women's team, including bonuses, amounted to £3.73 million last season
Former Tottenham owner Daniel Levy was paid more during the 2024-25 season than all 64 players and staff making up the club's women's side.
Listen to this article
The club's latest financial accounts, published this week, reveal that the total salaries of the women's team, including bonuses, amounted to £3.73 million last season – an increase of 23% since 2024.
However, despite each employee earning around £58,000 per year on average across the team, the total of almost £4 million pales in comparison to that of the club's former owner, Mr Levy.
Mr Levy, who departed the club as Executive Chairman in September last year, is thought to be the club's highest-paid director, receiving £5.76 million in the year ending 30 June 2025.
It's a figure that dwarfs that of the entire women's side, the figures come despite a notable increase in investment in the women’s game.
Read more: Mohammed Kudus suffers potentially season-ending injury setback in latest blow to Spurs
Read more: Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham Hotspur chief executive after wave of fan protest
The figures for the women's side totalled around £4.3 million after social security costs and other pension contributions were taken into consideration.
When compared to other sides in the Women’s Super League who have published their figures, Tottenham anchors itself towards the bottom of the field.
Other clubs, by comparison, include Brighton (£5 million), Manchester United (£5.88 million) and Arsenal (£11.3 million), but higher than Liverpool’s (£3.12 million).
According to the figures, Tottenham’s women’s side made a loss after tax similar to that of the 2023-2024 year.
A figure that amounts to £2.83 million, the sides losses came to their £2.73million across the 2023-2024 year.
The figures come despite an increase in the club's commercial income, a figure that doubled from around £1.46 million up to £3.34 million in 2024-2025.