Former Tottenham owner Daniel Levy was paid more during the 2024-25 season than all 64 players and staff making up the club's women's side.

The club's latest financial accounts, published this week, reveal that the total salaries of the women's team, including bonuses, amounted to £3.73 million last season – an increase of 23% since 2024.

However, despite each employee earning around £58,000 per year on average across the team, the total of almost £4 million pales in comparison to that of the club's former owner, Mr Levy.

Mr Levy, who departed the club as Executive Chairman in September last year, is thought to be the club's highest-paid director, receiving £5.76 million in the year ending 30 June 2025.

It's a figure that dwarfs that of the entire women's side, the figures come despite a notable increase in investment in the women’s game.

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