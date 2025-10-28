A new report has warned that organised crime gangs are illegally dumping millions of tonnes of waste across the countryside every year

A view of thousands of tonnes of illegal waste dumped within Hoads Wood in Ashford, Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The boss of the Environment Agency has hit back at “unfair” accusations of incompetence after a cross-party group of peers said the regulator and other agencies were failing to tackle a surge in waste crime.

In a report released on Tuesday, the Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee warned that organised crime gangs are illegally dumping millions of tonnes of waste across the countryside every year. The committee identified incompetence at the Environment Agency as a factor in the growing crisis. But Philip Duffy, the agency's chief executive, hit back at this statement when quizzed about the report by MPs later on Tuesday. Appearing before the Commons Environment Committee, he said: "I think it's very unfair on my hardworking staff to be accused of incompetence. "They are not incompetent. They are doing a very good job in very challenging circumstances. "We are turning round the situation on waste crime and we're very proud of our record on it in the last few years."

A view Hoads Wood in Ashford, Kent, where an operation continues to clear thousands of tonnes of illegally dumped waste from the Kent woodland. Picture: Alamy

Mr Duffy argued that the Lords report itself was largely “fair and balanced” and did not match the headlines. “We totally recognise this is a deteriorating position across the country,” he said. “We have moved at remarkable speed over the last three years to tackle waste crime in all sorts of areas.” Mr Duffy said the report acknowledges a lot of the Environment Agency’s work, citing progress in areas such as prosecutions, seizing proceeds of crime, accelerating work with law enforcement partners and tackling illegal waste sites. But he said: “There are also things in that report that we would disagree with. “It is completely untrue that we prioritise compliance over non-compliance. That is a complete misreading of the situation.”

Smartphone with website of British public body Environment Agency (EA) on screen in front of logo. Focus on top-left of phone display. Picture: Alamy