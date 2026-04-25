A man has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Westminster two years ago after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates.

Police successfully extradited 18-year-old Bettamio, of no fixed address, on a flight from Dubai to the UK on Friday.

Enzo Bettamio has been charged with the stabbing of Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, in April 2024.

This followed joint enquiries by the Metropolitan Police and specialist lawyers in the Crown Prosecution Service’s extradition and international units.

Ms Thiamphanit was found by police at her home in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at around 8.30am on Monday April 8 2024 with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bettamio will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Angela’s family and friends for their patience and unwavering support to the investigation, throughout what has been an incredibly difficult and distressing time for them.”

The Met had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the murder, after officers were contacted twice by friends of Ms Thiamphanit the day before her body was discovered.

The case was graded as a medium-risk missing person inquiry before officers forced entry and discovered the 27-year-old, who had Chinese, Hong Kong and Thai nationality.