Enzo Fernandez takes swipe at Chelsea after first day with Manchester City
The Argentina midfielder left Stamford Bridge to join City in a British record-equalling £125million deal late on deadline day
Enzo Fernandez took a swipe at Chelsea as he claimed he had always dreamed of playing for “a club as big as Manchester City”.
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The Argentina midfielder left Stamford Bridge to join City in a British record-equalling £125million deal late on deadline day.
Fernandez won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League during his time in London but now believes he can go on to greater glories with City.
The 25-year-old told the club’s website: “I’m really happy to be here. I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of.
Read more: Every deal completed in the Premier League on transfer deadline day
Read more: Man City equal British transfer record with £125m deadline day move for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez
“I’m so happy to be here, enjoying these first few hours I’ve had at the club. I can already see just how big it is and, we will enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together.”
Chelsea had set their own deadline of August 14 for clubs make offers for Fernandez but that passed and City only firmed up their interest late in the transfer window.
It is understood the London club were quoting for £135m for the player as late as Monday but City were not prepared to do business at that price.
After a day of intense negotiations, a settlement was eventually reached and the signing completed close to the 11pm deadline.
City have won 20 trophies in the past 10 years and Fernandez intends to spearhead the challenge for more.
“Manchester City have to win every trophy they compete for,” said Fernandez, who links up again with his former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.
“In every competition we play in, we have to compete and win, because this club’s history demands that.
“To be honest, from the first day they believed in me and called me to say they wanted me to join the club, I didn’t hesitate for a second.
“It’s a club that has won a lot in recent years. It’s a club that is making history in football and, for me, it’s a huge challenge.”
Fernandez’s arrival completes a rapid refresh of the squad following the departure of long-serving manager Pep Guardiola.
Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan Elias and Iliman Ndiaye have also come in while Rodri, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Savio, Omar Marmoush and Nathan Ake are among those to have left.
The club are understood to be pleased with their summer business, having spent more than £400m but brought in at least £300m in sales.
They feel the squad is significantly stronger than 12 months ago with strength in depth in each position.
Nico O’Reilly is viewed as a versatile player capable of playing in numerous positions while Antoine Semenyo can play across the front line and cover for Erling Haaland at centre forward if necessary.
Meanwhile, City announced late on Wednesday that 20-year-old winger Claudio Echeverri had joined Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan deal.