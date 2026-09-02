The Argentina midfielder left Stamford Bridge to join City in a British record-equalling £125million deal late on deadline day

The Argentina midfielder left Stamford Bridge to join City in a British record-equalling £125million deal late on deadline day. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Enzo Fernandez took a swipe at Chelsea as he claimed he had always dreamed of playing for “a club as big as Manchester City”.

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The Argentina midfielder left Stamford Bridge to join City in a British record-equalling £125million deal late on deadline day. Fernandez won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League during his time in London but now believes he can go on to greater glories with City. The 25-year-old told the club’s website: “I’m really happy to be here. I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of. Read more: Every deal completed in the Premier League on transfer deadline day Read more: Man City equal British transfer record with £125m deadline day move for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez

Lionel Messi of Argentina, left, celebrating with Enzo Fernandez after scoring a goal during the first half of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria. Picture: Alamy

“I’m so happy to be here, enjoying these first few hours I’ve had at the club. I can already see just how big it is and, we will enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together.” Chelsea had set their own deadline of August 14 for clubs make offers for Fernandez but that passed and City only firmed up their interest late in the transfer window. It is understood the London club were quoting for £135m for the player as late as Monday but City were not prepared to do business at that price. After a day of intense negotiations, a settlement was eventually reached and the signing completed close to the 11pm deadline. City have won 20 trophies in the past 10 years and Fernandez intends to spearhead the challenge for more. “Manchester City have to win every trophy they compete for,” said Fernandez, who links up again with his former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. “In every competition we play in, we have to compete and win, because this club’s history demands that. “To be honest, from the first day they believed in me and called me to say they wanted me to join the club, I didn’t hesitate for a second. “It’s a club that has won a lot in recent years. It’s a club that is making history in football and, for me, it’s a huge challenge.”

Enzo Maresca Manager of Manchester City during his post match press conference after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City FC. Picture: Alamy