Enzo Maresca insists Man City players can shut out controversy during Liverpool game
The Man City manager reiterated the club's belief that they will succeed in their appeal at a press conference on Friday
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Enzo Maresca has no concerns about his players’ mentality as Manchester City brace themselves for a hostile reception at Liverpool.
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City travel to Anfield on Sunday for their first match since it was announced that the club had been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations.
They could face severe punishments, including points deductions or demotion, if their appeal against the verdict fails.
While the situation could be unsettling for the squad, Maresca insists the players remain fully focused.
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The Italian said: “For me and the players, we can control just the pitch, the football side. We are focused on that. This is what we can control. We cannot control something different.
“Viewing the environment in the last two days, I am not worried at all. The environment of the players is nice.
“In this moment we are top of the league, so the players have all the reasons to be happy and excited.
“It will be a tough game for sure, a tough test, but we need to be ready.”
Former manager Pep Guardiola also expressed his backing for City last week, declaring his support for “my club” and insisting “we will get through this together”.
The Spaniard is set to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since standing down last summer by attending next week’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.
Maresca said: “I spoke with Pep the last time after the Man Utd game. I know he is coming on Wednesday.
“It is always a pleasure. After 10 years here he can come any time he wants, not just for a game but for a training session, at any moment. It will be nice for him and the fans, for everyone.”
Maresca spoke confidently of the club’s position at a press conference on Friday, reiterating their belief they will succeed in their appeal.
City maintain they have a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” in support of their case.
He said: “I trust the club because I know the people, but I promise you my focus is just about football.
“I am not thinking about different things, first of all because I don’t understand much about different things. I just focus on the things I can control, and that is the football side.”