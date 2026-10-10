The Man City manager reiterated the club's belief that they will succeed in their appeal at a press conference on Friday

Maresca insists the players remain fully focused. Picture: Tom Flathers/Getty

By Katy Dartford

Enzo Maresca has no concerns about his players’ mentality as Manchester City brace themselves for a hostile reception at Liverpool.

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The Italian said: “For me and the players, we can control just the pitch, the football side. We are focused on that. This is what we can control. We cannot control something different. “Viewing the environment in the last two days, I am not worried at all. The environment of the players is nice. “In this moment we are top of the league, so the players have all the reasons to be happy and excited. “It will be a tough game for sure, a tough test, but we need to be ready.” Former manager Pep Guardiola also expressed his backing for City last week, declaring his support for “my club” and insisting “we will get through this together”. The Spaniard is set to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since standing down last summer by attending next week’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Enzo Maresca has no concerns about his players’ mentality as Manchester City brace themselves for a hostile reception at Liverpool. Picture: PA Images/Alamy