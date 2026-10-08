Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca was all smiles as he arrived for training.

Maresca was pictured grinning and giving a thumbs up as the City squad reunited after the extended international break.

Maresca will address the media on Friday for the first time since the club was found guilty on multiple charges of breaking Premier League financial rules across a nine-year period.

City have insisted they are innocent and have submitted an appeal but speculation has been rife across football as to the sanctions they might face.