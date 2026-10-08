Smiles amid the storm: Enzo Maresca beams as Man City squad return to training
Maresca will address the media on Friday for the first time since the club was found guilty on multiple charges of breaking Premier League financial rules across a nine-year period.
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Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca was all smiles as he arrived for training.
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Maresca was pictured grinning and giving a thumbs up as the City squad reunited after the extended international break.
Maresca will address the media on Friday for the first time since the club was found guilty on multiple charges of breaking Premier League financial rules across a nine-year period.
City have insisted they are innocent and have submitted an appeal but speculation has been rife across football as to the sanctions they might face.
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Maresca will hope his players can put the furore to one side and pick up where they left off in the Premier League having won all of their opening five matches to top the table.
There is expected to be a febrile atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday when they take on fierce rivals Liverpool.
Meanwhile, former City boss Pep Guardiola, who has publicly iterated his support of the club after the verdict was announced, is understood to be attending the Champions League game with Paris St Germain next week.