Chelsea issued a bombshell statement hitting out at the club's former manager for the manner of his denature earlier in the year

Enzo Maresca is the new Manchester City boss. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Enzo Maresca has been appointed new Manchester City manager, the club have confirmed.

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The Italian returns to the club as Pep Guardiola's replacement, who he once served as assistant manager in the 2022/23 season, and as the club's development squad boss in 2020/21. Maresca had been in charge of Chelsea but left in January, and it is understood City have agreed a compensation package with the Blues to secure his services amounting to £17million. Following the confirmation, Chelsea released their own statement criticising Maresca for his departure, claiming he knew of the potential Man City vacancy months before he quit. The 46-year-old told the club's website: "Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me. Read more: Barcelona 'eye sensational Harry Kane transfer' after World Cup as Spanish club seeks new striker Read more: Game, set...queue! Pictured: Wimbledon authorities turn people away after 9,000 tennis fans try to get tickets for Day One

An exciting new chapter awaits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TpsdupPM4B — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2026

"City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. "For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively. "This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations. "The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability. "I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City." It is understood Maresca had more than three years remaining on his contract when he left Stamford Bridge in January after a poor run of form and a breakdown in his relationship with the club's ownership.

Maresca (right) and then-Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Alamy

He was immediately installed as favourite to succeed Guardiola when the Spaniard announced he was to leave in the final week of the 2025-26 campaign. He also Leicester to promotion to the Premier League in 2024 before guiding Chelsea to Conference League and Club World Cup glory the following year. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "Enzo is someone who has always sought out opportunities to challenge himself and succeed in his managerial career. "He brings a personality, passion and intelligence completely aligned to our needs. "He is rejoining an organisation that is entirely in lock-step with his ambition and hunger for achievement and his return to Manchester City is therefore a welcome natural next step for both him and the club."

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 29, 2026

Addressing his Chelsea departure, Maresca added: Enzo said: "At the end of December 2025, I made the difficult decision to leave Chelsea. "The decision was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City. "I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish. "I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure. "I am grateful to the club, the owners and the fans for giving me the opportunity."