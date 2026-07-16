Epidurals do not increase risk of harm to babies, new UK study finds
Researchers reviewed almost 500,000 births and found no evidence to link the use of epidurals to serious complications for newborns.
Epidurals do not increase the risk of harm to babies during labour, according to a major new study.
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Researchers analysed almost half a million births and found no evidence that epidurals were linked to a higher risk of serious complications for newborns, including brain injury, severe breathing problems, sepsis, death or cerebral palsy later in childhood.
The findings come from a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), which examined data from 495,695 births in Scotland between 2007 and 2019.
An epidural is a form of pain relief given during labour. It involves inserting a fine plastic tube, known as an epidural catheter, into the lower back near the nerves that carry pain signals to the brain. The needle is then removed, leaving the catheter in place so the pain relief can be topped up if needed.
The study included single births delivered either vaginally or by unplanned Caesarean section between 24 and 42 weeks of pregnancy.
Researchers also accounted for factors that could influence outcomes, including the mother's age, ethnicity, weight, whether she smoked, and existing conditions such as pre-eclampsia or diabetes.
Around 23% of women included in the study received an epidural during labour.
After analysing the data, researchers found "no association was found between epidural analgesia in labour" and any of the health outcomes examined.
The team, which included researchers from Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the University of Glasgow, said: “Findings were consistent across subgroups including women considered to have high-risk pregnancies, preterm births and across different modes of birth.”
They concluded: “Epidural analgesia during labour was not associated with clinically significant risks of harm to newborn babies or children, including risks of neonatal morbidity, death, or cerebral palsy.
“These findings have important policy implications and support widening availability and equitable access to epidural analgesia as a safe component of intrapartum care.”
The researchers noted that the study was carried out in Scotland, where the population is predominantly white, meaning the findings may not be directly applicable to more ethnically diverse populations."
But they added: “These results should reassure parents and clinicians that epidural analgesia use in labour is safe for babies and support informed, evidence based decision making about analgesic options in labour.”