Epidurals do not increase the risk of harm to babies during labour, according to a major new study.

Researchers analysed almost half a million births and found no evidence that epidurals were linked to a higher risk of serious complications for newborns, including brain injury, severe breathing problems, sepsis, death or cerebral palsy later in childhood.

The findings come from a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), which examined data from 495,695 births in Scotland between 2007 and 2019.

An epidural is a form of pain relief given during labour. It involves inserting a fine plastic tube, known as an epidural catheter, into the lower back near the nerves that carry pain signals to the brain. The needle is then removed, leaving the catheter in place so the pain relief can be topped up if needed.

The study included single births delivered either vaginally or by unplanned Caesarean section between 24 and 42 weeks of pregnancy.