Epping asylum hotel timeline as government secures court victory
The government has claimed a major victory in the courts, blocking Epping Forest District Council’s bid to close a hotel to asylum seekers.
Last week, the authority was able to secure a temporary injunction banning the Bell Hotel from housing the migrants - but this was overturned on appeal in the High Court on Friday.
The Conservative Party and protestors in Essex have voiced their disapproval of the decision, while chants of "send them back" and "go home" were heard as groups marched by.
Home Office will be relieved with the outcome - with other councils threatening similar action over the asylum hotels.
Health minister Stephen Kinnock told Sky News: “It’s not a question of if we close the hotels, it’s a question of when and how we close the hotels, and what we don’t want to have is a disorderly discharge from every hotel in the country, which would actually have far worse consequences than what we currently have, in terms of the impact that would have on asylum seekers potentially living destitute in the streets.”
Here is how the situation has played out so far.
Epping asylum hotel timeline
October, 2022
Finefair, a separate Home Office service provider, approaches the Bell Hotel’s owners about housing asylum seekers. The contract starts later that month, according to court documents from Somani Hotels.
November, 2022
The Bell Hotel is contacted by Epping Forest District Council’s (EFDC) enforcement officers.
February 14, 2023
A formal application is made to EFDC for temporary approval to operate the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.
January 17, 2024
Finefair tells the Bell Hotel the contract will be terminated due to Home Office restructuring.
March 21, 2024
Bell Hotel withdraws planning permission with confirmation of the date asylum seekers are expected to leave.
April 26, 2024
All asylum seekers leave the address.
April, 2024
From October 2022 to April last year, there were no protests, and there was no criminal conduct towards local residents that required police involvement.
The contract with Finefair ends.
September, 2024
The Home Office approaches the hotel through CTM, the current Home Office contractor, to use the site as a hotel for asylum seekers.
January, 2025
The Home Office informs EFDC the hotel has been identified for future use as asylum seeker accommodation.
February 20-March 13, 2025
Discussions take place between the council and Home Office, and EFDC is informed that occupants are expected to start arriving from around the end of March.
March 17, 2025
The council writes to the Home Office, objecting to the use of the hotel to house asylum seekers.
Early April, 2025
Asylum seekers start arriving at the Bell Hotel.
June, 2025
Protests start outside the Bell Hotel.
July 10, 2025
Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, a resident of the Bell Hotel, appears in court charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. He denies the allegations and his trial is ongoing, with closing speeches expected on September 4.
August 13, 2025
Mohammed Sharwarq, who resides at the Bell Hotel, is charged with sexual assault, two counts of common assault and four of assault by beating which are said to have happened between July 25 and August 12.
August 15, 2025
EFDC makes an application at the High Court for an interim injunction stopping asylum seekers from being accommodated at the Bell Hotel.
August 18, 2025
Two men, Dean Smith and Stuart Williams, plead guilty to one count of violent disorder in connection with a protest linked to the Bell Hotel on July 17.
August 19, 2025
The High Court grants EFDC a temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel.
August 28, 2025
The Home Office’s bid to challenge the decision to temporarily block the owner of the Bell Hotel in Epping from housing asylum seekers is being heard at the Court of Appeal in London.
August 29, 2025
The Court of Appeal overturns a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel.
What next?
Asylum seekers can now stay in the Bell Hotel after the previously given September 12 as a deadline to move out.
But the issue is not fully resolved.
Epping Forest District Council will “continue to fight” the Government after the Court of Appeal ruling, a councillor has said.
Holly Whitbread said the ruling was “deeply disappointing”, adding she felt “utterly let down and betrayed by the Government”.
Ms Whitbread, who is finance and economic development portfolio holder for Epping Forest District Council, told the PA news agency: “The council will continue to fight this.
“We’re looking at our legal options now and we will be going ahead, I presume, with the permanent injunction in the October trial, if that’s still possible.”