Protesters outside the Bell Hotel after a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel in Epping, Essex, was overturned at the Court of Appeal. Picture date: Friday August 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The government has claimed a major victory in the courts, blocking Epping Forest District Council’s bid to close a hotel to asylum seekers.

Last week, the authority was able to secure a temporary injunction banning the Bell Hotel from housing the migrants - but this was overturned on appeal in the High Court on Friday. The Conservative Party and protestors in Essex have voiced their disapproval of the decision, while chants of "send them back" and "go home" were heard as groups marched by. Home Office will be relieved with the outcome - with other councils threatening similar action over the asylum hotels. Health minister Stephen Kinnock told Sky News: “It’s not a question of if we close the hotels, it’s a question of when and how we close the hotels, and what we don’t want to have is a disorderly discharge from every hotel in the country, which would actually have far worse consequences than what we currently have, in terms of the impact that would have on asylum seekers potentially living destitute in the streets.” Here is how the situation has played out so far.

An England flag outside the Bell Hotel. Picture: Alamy

Epping asylum hotel timeline October, 2022 Finefair, a separate Home Office service provider, approaches the Bell Hotel’s owners about housing asylum seekers. The contract starts later that month, according to court documents from Somani Hotels. November, 2022 The Bell Hotel is contacted by Epping Forest District Council’s (EFDC) enforcement officers. February 14, 2023 A formal application is made to EFDC for temporary approval to operate the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers. January 17, 2024 Finefair tells the Bell Hotel the contract will be terminated due to Home Office restructuring. March 21, 2024 Bell Hotel withdraws planning permission with confirmation of the date asylum seekers are expected to leave. April 26, 2024 All asylum seekers leave the address.

Asylum seekers are no longer set to be evicted. Picture: Getty