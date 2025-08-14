A council’s bid to be granted a temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being accommodated at a hotel is expected to be heard on Friday.

Epping Forest District Council said on Tuesday that it had filed documents at the High Court requesting an interim injunction stopping migrants from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

It follows a series of protests in recent weeks outside the hotel, after an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

PA news agency understands the injunction bid is due to be heard on Friday by Mr Justice Eyre at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, with the case involving the council and Somani Hotels Ltd.

The council said in a statement on Tuesday that it had seen "unprecedented levels of protest and disruption" in connection with asylum seeker accommodation.

It continued that it had issued the injunction bid because of the "clear risk of further escalating community tensions and urgency of the need for the present situation to be brought under control".

Councillors had voted unanimously last month to call on the Home Office to close the hotel, the council added.

Chris Whitbread, leader of the council, said the situation "cannot go on" but the Government "is not listening".

He said: "The use by the Home Office of the premises for asylum seekers poses a clear risk of further escalating community tensions already at a high, and the risk of irreparable harm to the local community.

"This will only increase with the start of the new school year.