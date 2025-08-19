Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A council has won its bid to temporarily block asylum seekers from being housed in an Essex hotel.

Epping Forest District Council has won its bid for an injunction to stop migrants from being accommodated at the Bell Hotel in Epping, which is owned by Somani Hotels Ltd. The legal action follows a series of protests in recent weeks outside the hotel after an asylum seeker living there was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Following the decision, the hotel must be cleared by September 12. Read more: Starmer returns to Scotland after cutting family holiday short for crunch Ukraine summit

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office had a last-ditch bid to delay the injunction rejected by the High Court judge on Tuesday afternoon. At a hearing last week, barristers for Epping Council claimed Somani Hotels breached planning rules as the site is not being used for its intended purpose as a hotel, and that the situation “could not be much worse”. Somani Hotels has said it will appeal the decision. Barristers for Somani called attempts to close it “draconian” and warned shuttering the location would cause “hardship” for those inside the hotel, and that “political views” were not grounds for an injunction to be granted. They warned closing the hotel would have "wide-ranging consequences" across the UK, implying other migrant hotels may be forced to close in the wake of today's decision.

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel. Picture: Alamy

They also said that contracts to house asylum seekers were a “financial lifeline” for the hotel, which was only 1% full in August 2022, when it was open to paying customers. The hotel became a flash point for protests in recent weeks after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with trying to kiss a teenage girl in the local area. Kebatu, who was housed at the hotel at the time of the incident, denies the allegations and is due to stand trial later this month. Protests began peacefully, but quickly turned violent after far-right agitators became involved, including men with links to neo-nazi parties in the UK.

Counter-protesters attended demonstrations in Epping as tensions rose. Picture: Alamy

Speaking following today's decision, Chris Whitbread, the leader of Epping Forest District Council, said: “I am delighted. This is great news for our residents. The last few weeks have placed an intolerable strain on our community but today we have some great news. “Thank you to Mr Justice Eyre. For the first time in weeks we can see a chink of light at the end of the tunnel. “I also want to say a massive thank you to our planning and legal teams who have worked day and night in preparation for our day in court. They have done our council proud. “This is not the end of the matter. Having obtained an interim provision the next stage is for the council to return to the court and seek a permanent injunction. “Home Office policy ignores the issues and concerns of local residents that the council represents. “Today we have made a step towards redressing the imbalance and showing that local people do have some say, whatever the Home Office thinks.” He told LBC: "This is good news for Epping Forest, we're about what's right for our residents - the students, the businesses in Epping Forest and making sure we get treated fairly by this government. "This is the beginning of the process - we want to make sure The Bell doesn't get used in future." He went on to call on Epping residents to ensure all future protests remain peaceful following a number of arrests at recent demonstrations. The Government said it will "carefully consider" the ruling as it slammed the Conservatives for creating a "broken asylum system." Reacting to the judgment, border security minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “This Government inherited a broken asylum system, at the peak there were over 400 hotels open. “We will continue working with local authorities and communities to address legitimate concerns. Our work continues to close all asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament. “We will carefully consider this judgment. As this matter remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”