The hotel became the centre of ant-migrant protests after a man being housed there sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

The Bell Hotel has been forced to close for 14 days after a wave of protests. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Asylum seekers can continue to be housed in the Bell Hotel in Essex after Epping Forest District Council failed to secure a High Court injunction that would block them from living there.

The council took legal action against the hotel owner, Somani Hotels, claiming that accommodating asylum seekers there breaches planning rules. Lawyers for Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) said the housing of asylum seekers is a "material change of use" and has caused "increasingly regular protests". The hotel was at the centre of anti-immigration protests over the summer after a man being housed there sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office intervened in the case, telling the court the council’s bid was “misconceived”. Mr Justice Mould dismissed the claim on Tuesday and said in a judgment that it is “not a case in which it is just and convenient for this court to grant an injunction”. EFDC were granted a temporary injunction earlier this year following protests outside the hotel, which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers being housed there beyond September 12.

But this was overturned by the Court of Appeal in August, which found the decision to be “seriously flawed in principle”. EFDC then sought a permanent injunction through a three-day hearing last month. The Bell Hotel became the centre of a national news story earlier this year when Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu, 41, sexually assaulted a teenage girl while staying in the small Essex town. Mass, often violent, protests erupted in Epping and across the country in the wake of the incident as people called for migrant hotels to be closed for good.

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Just weeks after Kebatu was sentenced, the asylum seeker was accidentally released from prison, leading to a 48-hour manhunt across Essex and London. In an 87-page judgment, Mr Justice Mould said: “I have reached the clear conclusion that this is not a case in which it is just and convenient for this court to grant an injunction.

“I give due respect to the claimant’s judgment that the current use of the Bell as contingency accommodation for asylum seekers constitutes a material change in the use of those premises which requires planning permission. “Nevertheless, I have not been persuaded that an injunction is a commensurate response to that postulated breach of planning control. “The breach is far from being flagrant.” He added: “The claimant’s desire to find a swift resolution to the disruption to public order and the community tensions which followed the outbreak of street protests on July 11 2025 was reasonable. “It does not however follow that the solution lay in an application for an injunction.”

Counter-protesters attended demonstrations in Epping as tensions rose. Picture: Alamy