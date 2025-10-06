Multiple violent demonstrations were held outside the Bell Hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Martin Peagram, Dean Smith and Stuart Williams were sentenced having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings. Picture: Essex Police

By Alice Padgett

Three men have been jailed for their roles in disorder outside a migrant hotel - earning longer sentences than the migrant who sparked the protests after sexually assaulting a teenager.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday was the first for violent disorder outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Multiple demonstrations were held outside the hotel after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu sexually assaulted a woman and 14-year-old girl in the town. The 38-year-old Ethiopian national, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents in July, was jailed for 12 months at the same court last month. On Monday, three men were sentenced, Martin Peagram, Dean Smith and Stuart Williams, having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings. Judge Jamie Sawyer jailed Williams for two years and four months, Peagram for two years and two months and Smith for one year and 10 months. Read More: 'He wants to be deported': Asylum seeker jailed for sex assaults that sparked migrant hotel protests

Hadush Kebatu is jailed for 12 months for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping. Picture: Essex Police

Gordon Carse, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said: “This case is about the disorder arising from the high profile protest in Epping outside the Bell Hotel on July 17 this year.” He said the protest was the third in a series, with the first two on July 12 and July 13 having been “relatively peaceful”. The prosecutor said protests were “still ongoing”. He said police estimated around 500 protesters attended at the height of the incident on July 17, with a flat bed van carrying a sign that said “protect our kids”. He said 50 counter protesters arrived and police “worked to maintain public order and keep the two groups separate” but “police officers were subjected to sustained attacks for over four hours”. Mr Carse said officers were “pushed, punched and kicked”, police vans were kicked anddamaged and “missiles were thrown towards the officers”. He said the disorder “forced the early closure of nearby businesses”, and Essex Police were helped by neighbouring forces including the Metropolitan Police.

Far-right anti-immigration protestors scuffle with a cordon of riot police outside The Bell Hotel in July. Picture: Alamy

Judge Sawyer said painter and decorator Williams “got onto the roof of the Bell Hotel and attempted to ring the bell thereon”. He said 36-year-old Williams, of Thornwood, Epping also kicked out at an officer and got onto the roof of a school for children with special needs. The judge said roofer Peagram, 33, of Loughton, kicked a police carrier, kicked out at officers and threw a can at police. The judge said Waitrose worker Smith, 51, of Epping, was seen punching an officer’s shield and pushing and shoving officers. He told the defendants: “Each of you, what you did went beyond protest and that became criminal when you acted as you did.” He said he was “satisfied this was racially motivated at least in part”.

Hadush Kebatu is jailed for 12 months for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping. Picture: CPS