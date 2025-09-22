A general view of police presence outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Seven men accused of violent disorder following demonstrations outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex are facing trial next year.

Multiple protests have been held outside The Bell Hotel in Epping since July 13, after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. The Ethiopian national, who arrived in the UK on a small boat days before the incidents, was later found guilty of five offences – including sexual assault – at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court. Kebatu, who gave his age as 38, is due to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday. On Monday, seven men accused of violent disorder appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court. The judge, Jamie Sawyer, split the seven into smaller groups for case management hearings, with three defendants in the dock for a first hearing, then four for a second hearing.

Chelmsford Crown Court Royal Coat of arms of the United Kingdom on external brick wall of modern courthouse building Essex England UK. Picture: Alamy

He set two separate dates for trials next year, due to the number of defendants, for the cases to be heard in two groups. Phillip Curson, 52, Shaun Thompson, 37, and 43-year-old Lee Gower were the first group in the dock on Monday. Prosecutor Sam Willis said they had all pleaded not guilty to the indictment and asked the judge to join their cases together for trial. The judge set a trial date of March 23, 2026, bailing Curson and Thompson until then, and remanding Gower in custody. Curson, of Upminster in east London, pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of violent disorder on July 17. Thompson, of Epping, who is alleged to have punched a police car, pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to violent disorder on July 17. Gower, of Epping, pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to violent disorder and he also denied assaulting a police officer on July 17. The second group in the dock on Monday were Keith Silk, 33, Charlie Land, 23, Jonathan Glover, 47, and 28-year-old Aaron Elles, and the judge set their trial date as June 1, 2026. Silk, Land and Glover were bailed until then, while Elles was remanded in custody.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, a resident of the Bell Hotel in Epping in Essex, at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Essex. Picture: PA