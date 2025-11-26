It comes after a High Court judge dismissed the council’s case against hotel owner, Somani Hotels, claiming that housing asylum seekers there was a breach of planning rules

File photo dated 27/7/2025 of the former Bell Hotel in Epping. The latest figures on the number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels are set to be published amid the fallout from a High Court ruling over a migrant hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) will seek to appeal against the High Court ruling that dismissed their bid to stop the Bell Hotel in Essex from housing asylum seekers.

The local authority will continue with legal action after councillors voted on the move on Wednesday. A council statement said: “Having heard all the arguments, Epping Forest District Council has voted to proceed to the next stage of the appeals process following a full council debate. “The council will continue to take legal advice at each stage of the appeals process and remains committed to the closure of the Bell Hotel.” The extraordinary meeting was held in private to allow councillors to discuss the authority’s legal position. It comes after a High Court judge dismissed the council’s case against hotel owner, Somani Hotels, claiming that housing asylum seekers there was a breach of planning rules. Read more: Epping hotel at centre of anti-migrant protests can continue to house asylum seekers, High Court rules Read more: 'Too little, too late': Father of Epping sex attack victim rejects Government apology over prison release blunder

Protesters calling for the closure of the The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping. Picture: Getty

But Mr Justice Mould said in a judgment that it is “not a case in which it is just and convenient for this court to grant an injunction”. EFDC was granted a temporary injunction earlier this year following protests outside the hotel, which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there beyond September 12. But this was overturned by the Court of Appeal in August, which found the decision to be “seriously flawed in principle”. EFDC then sought a permanent injunction through a three-day hearing, which was rejected. To appeal against the decision, the council will first need to be granted permission to appeal before the authority can continue with the legal challenge.

