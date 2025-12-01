Epping Forest District Council cannot challenge a decision to allow the Home Office to intervene in its unsuccessful bid to temporarily block asylum seekers staying at the Bell Hotel

Epping Forest District of Essex, UK. 14th August 2025. Anti-migrant protesters gather opposite The Bell Hotel in Epping to demonstrate over the premises being used to house asylum seekers. Credit: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) cannot challenge a decision to allow the Home Office to intervene in its unsuccessful bid to temporarily block asylum seekers staying at the Bell Hotel earlier this year, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In August, the local authority asked the High Court to issue a temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from staying at the Essex hotel after it became a focal point of a series of protests over the summer. The council claimed that accommodating asylum seekers at the site breached planning rules, while the site’s owner, Somani Hotels, opposed the claim. Mr Justice Eyre granted the temporary injunction on August 19 ahead of a full hearing of the legal claim. The judge also refused the Home Office’s bid to intervene in the case, which he said was “not necessary”. Read more: Council to seek appeal against High Court ruling over Epping asylum hotel Read more: Epping hotel at centre of anti-migrant protests can continue to house asylum seekers, High Court rules

The Bell Hotel in Epping, which became the centre of a wave of protests over the summer after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Picture: Alamy

The Court of Appeal then overturned both decisions on August 29, with three judges finding that the department could “materially contribute to the judicial decision-making” in the case and that the decision to grant the temporary injunction was “seriously flawed in principle”. EFDC then sought to take the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that the Court of Appeal was wrong to allow the Home Office to intervene in the case. On Monday, the Supreme Court said that permission to appeal against the decision was refused by Lord Reed, Lord Leggatt and Lady Simler on Wednesday. Giving the reasons for the refusal, the Supreme Court website said: “The application does not raise an arguable point of law of general public importance.” The Supreme Court decision comes just weeks after the council saw its bid for a permanent injunction dismissed earlier in November after a full hearing of its legal challenge. Lawyers for the authority told a three-day hearing in October that the housing of asylum seekers is a “material change of use” and has caused “increasingly regular protests”.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. Picture: Essex Police