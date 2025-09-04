Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Epping Council is set to take its fight to close the Bell Hotel to the Supreme Court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week, the Court of Appeals reversed a decision to close the asylum hotel following a wave of protests. Now, Epping Forest District Council looks set to take the case to the highest court in the land in a bid to have the hotel closed. A statement released on Thursday read: “Following careful consideration of the Court of Appeal judgement, Epping Forest District Council has announced its intention to instruct its legal team to proceed with an application to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal decision. Read more: Asylum seeker whose arrest sparked Epping protests found guilty of sexual assault

A general view of police presence outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

“The decision to ask for permission was taken on Wednesday evening in consultation with group leaders. “Legal representatives for Epping Forest District Council have returned to the High Court for Directions on the hearing date for the full injunction which has been set for 15 to 17 October.” It comes after an asylum seeker staying at the Bell Hotel was found guilty of sexual assault. Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was found guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court of sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. The Ethiopian national's behaviour in July sparked protests and counter-protests in Epping, Essex, and further demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.