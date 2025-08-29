The Home Office and hotel's owner are seeking to challenge an injunction banning its use for housing migrants at the Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A court is set to rule on the latest stage of a legal battle over a controversial asylum hotel in Epping.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Epping Forest District Council has been granted an interim injunction by the High Court, stopping the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels, from using the hotel to accommodate asylum seekers beyond September 12. The Home Office and Somani Hotels are seeking to challenge this with a decision expected to be announced this afternoon. Yesterday, dozens of demonstrators attempted to storm past officers and enter the controversial hotel at the centre of the High Court case. Chants of "send them back" and "go home" were heard as they marched through the streets waving England flags – with some wearing face coverings. "We are so angry. We won't stop," one protester said. It marks the latest in the string of anti-immigration protests outside the site, which first broke out after an asylum seeker staying there, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month.

Epping Forest District Council has been granted an interim injunction by the High Court, stopping the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels, from using the hotel to accommodate asylum seekers beyond September 12. Picture: Getty

'Entirely right' Commenting on the issue, Matt Vickers MP told LBC that the protesters and the Conservative councillors who got the injunction were "entirely right". He said: "We've now got a situation where it's basically a case of the government versus the British people on this issue. "We heard about the allegations of what went on there. "We've also seen the huge pressure placed on these communities with these hotels. "Whether it be the pressure on public services, the pressure on public funds or the concerns of women and children as they make their way around in their own communities, concerned about the security and what these huge groups of lone men hanging around in our town centres means. Read more: Home Office bid to appeal in Epping asylum hotel case to be heard today after High Court blocked intervention Read more: Epping hotel resident who 'tried to kiss girl', 14, 'begged for forgiveness' after police were called

Matt Vickers. Picture: UKGov

Mr Vickers went on to say "we can't go on like this". "We've got to find an alternative way to accommodate these people in the short term. But more importantly, we need to get on with deporting anybody who arrives in this country illegally. "In terms of councils across the country, country. We've looked at this case already. "Kemi is working with Conservative councillors across the country to ensure we can roll this out, we can get as many of these hotels closed as possible. So I hope and pray it goes the right way in this case today."

Three senior judges are set to rule on whether to overturn the injunction on Friday. Locals have argued they are concerned about a nearby primary school, Epping St John's, with pupils set to return next week. "We have no choice. This is children’s safety. It’s really scary. It’s a terrifying time. "It’s so scary. They are not protected. The school warned parents in the summer that children need to be careful. We really are so worried," protester Lindsey Thompson, 58, told the Telegraph. A Section 60AA order, which bans the wearing of face coverings, was in place from 2pm on Thursday until 2am Friday, police added.