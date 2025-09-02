A Reform UK member who was arrested outside council offices as part of an anti-migrant hotel protest in Epping has branded her arrest 'disgusting'.

Sarah White insists she was 'just one click away from my arm being broken' as she was arrested whilst holding a Union Jack flag outside council offices in Epping.

Sarah White, 40, of Luxborough Lane, Chigwell, was arrested on suspicion of breaching the Section 14 order and has now been released from custody, after spending 24 hours in a cell.

Footage of her being detained outside Epping Forest District Council went viral on social media on Sunday night.

She was charged with failing to comply with the conditions of participation of a procession and being a public procession organiser failing to comply with a notice.

In the video, Ms White is seen displaying a Union Jack from the steps of the Civic Centre before being removed by police.

The arrest triggered an angry response among other demonstrators, with footage showing boos and chants of "Sarah, Sarah, Sarah!" as Ms White was led away by the police.

In the video Ms White says to the camera "I want the country to see this, this is an unlawful arrest."

Essex Police have stated that Ms White was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Section 14 order that was in place. They have rejected claims that the flying of a Union flag was linked to her arrest.

She described her arrest as an “absolute disgrace” and said she is now considering taking legal action against Essex Police.

Ms White said after her release “I was one click away from my arm being broken. It's disgusting."

