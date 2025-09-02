Epping protester brands arrest 'disgusting' following release from custody - amid claims police 'almost broke my arm’
A Reform UK member who was arrested outside council offices as part of an anti-migrant hotel protest in Epping has branded her arrest 'disgusting'.
Sarah White insists she was 'just one click away from my arm being broken' as she was arrested whilst holding a Union Jack flag outside council offices in Epping.
Sarah White, 40, of Luxborough Lane, Chigwell, was arrested on suspicion of breaching the Section 14 order and has now been released from custody, after spending 24 hours in a cell.
Footage of her being detained outside Epping Forest District Council went viral on social media on Sunday night.
She was charged with failing to comply with the conditions of participation of a procession and being a public procession organiser failing to comply with a notice.
In the video, Ms White is seen displaying a Union Jack from the steps of the Civic Centre before being removed by police.
The arrest triggered an angry response among other demonstrators, with footage showing boos and chants of "Sarah, Sarah, Sarah!" as Ms White was led away by the police.
In the video Ms White says to the camera "I want the country to see this, this is an unlawful arrest."
Essex Police have stated that Ms White was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Section 14 order that was in place. They have rejected claims that the flying of a Union flag was linked to her arrest.
She described her arrest as an “absolute disgrace” and said she is now considering taking legal action against Essex Police.
Ms White said after her release “I was one click away from my arm being broken. It's disgusting."
Ms White has been a key organiser of the protests held outside The Bell Hotel, which has been used to house asylum seekers.
She is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 15 and has been released on conditional bail until that time.
The site has become a battleground between police, protesters and counter protesters in recent weeks. The hotel came under particular scrutiny after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.
Protests have escalated after the Government last week decided that 138 asylum seekers could continue to be housed at The Bell Hotel.
The move by the Government has sparked backlash from local councillors and politicians, who argue Labour is prioritising the rights of asylum seekers over those of local residents.
Speaking on Monday, the PM insisted he was listening to the concerns of residents across the UK where migrant hotels are concerned, voicing his desire to close them "as quickly as possible".
"When it comes to the asylum hotels, I want them emptied," he said."I want to see every single asylum hotel closed," Starmer says.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has also fought back against criticism over Labour's handling of asylum seekers and people smugglers earlier this week.
The divisive issue of asylum, particularly the housing of migrants, has given Reform significant momentum over the summer. Nigel Farage has continued to criticise the Government over its approach, whilst setting out his party's own plans to tackle the problem.
However, the PM has insisted that Farage and Reform are setting out to "feed on grievance". "They don't want the problem solved," he adds, accusing the party of putting forward "unworkable, fanciful ideas".