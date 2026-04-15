The manhunt for the wrongly-freed sex attacker at the heart of the Epping asylum hotel protests cost taxpayers more than £150,000, a review has found. Picture: PA Media

By Chay Quinn

The manhunt for the wrongly-freed sex attacker at the heart of the Epping asylum hotel protests cost taxpayers more than £150,000, a review has found.

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A manhunt was launched after Hadush Kebatu was freed in error from HMP Chelmsford last October. He had been living at the Bell Hotel in Essex when he was charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, prompting a series of protests outside the venue over the summer. Kebatu was later found guilty of five offences – including sexual assault – and jailed, and was then mistakenly released before he was detained and deported to Ethiopia. Read More: Ministers 'prepping for mass protests' as Iran war adds pressure to household bills Read More: Asylum hotel closures announced with migrants moved to military bases

He had been living at the Bell Hotel in Essex when he was charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, prompting a series of protests outside the venue over the summer. Picture: Getty

The three-day manhunt to find him cost Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police a combined £152,738, with officers from both forces also working extra hours to locate the inmate, according to a review by former Met Police deputy commissioner Dame Lynne Owens. Most officers at the Essex force worked an additional five to seven hours beyond their scheduled shifts, with some ending up working 17-hour shifts. The manhunt cost the force £80,656. At the Met, 1,178 officer and staff hours were used, and two days of searching cost the London force £72,082. Dame Lynne called the problem a “symptom of a broken system”. Ministry of Justice figures published on Wednesday showed 179 inmates were mistakenly released between April 2025 and March 2026 – an average of three prisoners a week.

Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed from HMP Chelmsford. Picture: Getty