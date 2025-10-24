The sex attack sparked widespread anti-immigration protests across the UK

Hadush Kebatu is jailed for 12 months for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl in Epping. Picture: Essex Police

By Henry Moore

A manhunt is reportedly underway after the Epping Hotel migrant who was jailed for assaulting a teenage girl was accidentally freed from jail just a month into his year-long sentence.

Hadush Kebatu was sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court after being found guilty of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Epping. The 38-year-old, an asylum seeker from Ethiopia, committed the crimes whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. A massive police operation is now underway, as authorities attempt to locate the man who sparked nationwide anti-immigration protests this summer. Read more: 'I will not be silenced': Woman who unfurled Union Flag during Epping migrant hotel protest speaks after charges dropped

Kebatu, who was being held at HMP Chelmsford, was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed instead, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Justice Secretary David Lammy is reportedly "furious", the Sun reports. A source told the outlet: “He has been released in error – this is the mother of all f**k ups. “It is down to human error, with the wrong paperwork on it or something. “David Lammy is aware – and is furious.”

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest. Picture: Alamy

Before his sentence was delivered, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health. District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim was only 14 years of age. His victim, aged just 14, said she is "always checking over her shoulder" after the attack. He committed the sex attack just a week after arriving in the UK. A Prison Service spokesperson told LBC: "We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.