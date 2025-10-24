Manhunt as Epping hotel migrant who assaulted girl, 14, accidentally freed from jail
The sex attack sparked widespread anti-immigration protests across the UK
A manhunt is reportedly underway after the Epping Hotel migrant who was jailed for assaulting a teenage girl was accidentally freed from jail just a month into his year-long sentence.
Hadush Kebatu was sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court after being found guilty of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Epping.
The 38-year-old, an asylum seeker from Ethiopia, committed the crimes whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat.
A massive police operation is now underway, as authorities attempt to locate the man who sparked nationwide anti-immigration protests this summer.
Kebatu, who was being held at HMP Chelmsford, was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed instead, the Department of Justice said on Friday.
Justice Secretary David Lammy is reportedly "furious", the Sun reports.
A source told the outlet: “He has been released in error – this is the mother of all f**k ups.
“It is down to human error, with the wrong paperwork on it or something.
“David Lammy is aware – and is furious.”
Before his sentence was delivered, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health.
District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim was only 14 years of age.
His victim, aged just 14, said she is "always checking over her shoulder" after the attack.
He committed the sex attack just a week after arriving in the UK.
A Prison Service spokesperson told LBC: "We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.
“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”
Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life "on at least one occasion" while on remand in prison.
Taking to X, Mr Lammy said he is "appalled" by Kebatu's accidental release.
"We are urgently working with the police to track him down and I’ve ordered an urgent investigation.
"Kebatu must be deported for his crimes, not on our streets."
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “The Epping hotel migrant sex attacker has been accidentally freed rather than deported.
"He is now walking the streets of Essex.
"Britain is broken.”
Local MP Marie Goldman said in a statement: "I am closely following developments and am in contact with the police and the prison.
"The police must do everything they can to ensure that this man is returned to custody immediately so that he is deported at once.
"Once the manhunt is over, there must be a full, rapid public inquiry into how this happened. This is utterly unacceptable and has potentially put my constituents in danger. I expect answers from the Prison Service."
Kebatu's attack sparked mass anti-immigration protests across the UK, many of which broke out into violence.
Dozens of anti-migrant protestors were arrested following attacks on police protecting the Bell Hotel.