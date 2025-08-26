Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, a resident of the Bell Hotel in Epping in Essex, at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Essex. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

An asylum seeker staying at the infamous Bell Hotel in Epping attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl and told her he wanted to have a baby with her after she offered him pizza as he looked hungry, a court heard.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu allegedly made inappropriate comments to the teenager and her friend "without any encouragement" shortly after accepting the food offering, his sexual assault trial was told. He said he was from Africa and had arrived in the UK on a boat, told the two youngsters "he wanted to have a baby with each of them" before attempting to kiss them, Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard. Prosecutor Stuart Cowen said Kebatu had recently arrived in the UK and his "advances" were rejected by the 14-year-olds. Mr Cowen told the court the case has "attracted quite a lot of publicity because of the defendant's personal circumstances" – with the alleged incidents sparking protests and counter-protests outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Similar protests have been held outside hotels across the country housing asylum seekers. Somani Hotels Limited, which owns the Bell Hotel, will have its bid to appeal against a ruling that it cannot house asylum seekers at the site heard by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, according to court listings.

The defendant is charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment. Picture: PA

The defendant is alleged to have initially approached the two friends on July 7, before putting his hand on one of the girl’s thighs and attempting to kiss her again the following day. The girl told police she “froze” during the alleged incident and told him “no, I’m 14”. The alleged victim said the defendant responded “no, no, it doesn’t matter, you could come back to the Bell Hotel with me”. Speaking about what happened when she offered Kebatu pizza, the girl told police: “He’s hovering, he’s come over, he looked hungry so we was like ‘do you want a slice?’ “He sat down eating a slice. Out of nowhere he said ‘I want one baby from you and one baby from your friend’. “I put my boy mate between us.” Another member of the public, who the court heard offered the defendant assistance with his CV, alleges Kebatu tried to kiss her, put his hand on her leg and tell her she was pretty on July 8. The defendant, of the Bell Hotel, spoke through an interpreter to give his date of birth as in December 1986, making him 38 years old. The court list suggests Kebatu’s chosen language is Tigrinya which is commonly spoken in the African country Eritrea. Opening the case against the defendant, Mr Cowen said of the alleged incident with the teenagers: “It’s the Crown’s case he said he wanted to have a baby with each of them and attempted to kiss them. “He invited them back to the Bell Hotel where he was a resident, having recently arrived in the UK.

Protesters calling for the closure of The Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty