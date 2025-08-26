Epping hotel resident faces trial over alleged sexual assaults on teenage girl and woman
An Epping hotel resident will face trial today for allegedly trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl as she ate a pizza.
Listen to this article
Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 41, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of approaching a group of children in the Essex town on July 7 and assaulting the girl.
The following day, he is alleged to have tried to kiss her again, putting his hand on her thigh and attempting to brush her hair.
Kebatu is also accused of trying to kiss a woman on July 8, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.
The alleged incidents sparked protests and counter-protests outside the former Bell Hotel, with thousands of people turning out.
Similar demonstrations have been held outside hotels across the country housing asylum seekers.
Read more: ‘Far fewer violent incidents’ at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, police say as two stabbed and 423 arrested
Read more: Three people dead and one seriously injured after Isle of Wight helicopter crash
Kebatu, whose age was initially reported by police as 38, denies three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence.
His trial is expected to take two days and will be moved to Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Last week, Epping Forest District Council secured a High Court order temporarily blocking the hotel from housing asylum seekers.
Another man who was living at the former Bell Hotel, Syrian national Mohammed Sharwarq, has separately been charged with seven offences.
Several other men have been charged over alleged disorder outside the hotel during the protests.
Phillip Curson, 52, is due in the same court on Tuesday charged with violent disorder during a protest outside the accommodation.