An Epping hotel resident will face trial today for allegedly trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl as she ate a pizza.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 41, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of approaching a group of children in the Essex town on July 7 and assaulting the girl.

The following day, he is alleged to have tried to kiss her again, putting his hand on her thigh and attempting to brush her hair.

Kebatu is also accused of trying to kiss a woman on July 8, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The alleged incidents sparked protests and counter-protests outside the former Bell Hotel, with thousands of people turning out.

Similar demonstrations have been held outside hotels across the country housing asylum seekers.