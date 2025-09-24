An engineer who refused to remove his face covering while protesting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping told police he did not see the problem when "people could wear burkas".

Joshua Meadows, 18, refused to remove the covering when asked to do so by police during a protest in the Essex town on July 24, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Celestia John-Baptiste said Meadows was "seen in a crowd with three other males all dressed in black with face coverings".

"They were asked to remove the coverings and all did so except for the defendant," she said.

He was wearing a "full face balaclava" and had his "hood up", she added.

The prosecutor said Meadows was arrested and "said he had his face covered as he didn’t want it in the media".

"He said he didn’t know why he as a white British person couldn’t wear a face covering when people could wear burkas," she said.