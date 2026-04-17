By Flaminia Luck

Police have provided an update regarding an investigation into a reported gang rape in Epsom, Surrey, over the weekend.

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Surrey Police say they have 'not yet found any evidence' to support the victim's claim that she was raped between 2am and 4am on Saturday after the woman left Labyrinth nightclub, with the men approaching her outside Epsom Methodist Church on Ashley Road. On Wednesday, the force announced they do not have enough information to release descriptions of the suspects. In response, hundreds of residents took to the streets in protest against this lack of information. On Friday evening, Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Sarah Grahame, gave an update.

The attack is believed to have occurred between 2am and 4am outside Epsom Methodist Church. Picture: Alamy

FULL STATEMENT "Over the past week, there has been widespread speculation and commentary regarding this report. "We are aware of the strength of feeling this has created, and of the frustration caused by our limited public comment on the matter. "During this time, we have been investigating in depth to establish the sequence of events and to clarify the circumstances surrounding the reported incident. We have reviewed an extensive amount of CCTV footage from the area. "We have also been interviewing potential witnesses, carrying out forensics investigations and conducting house-to-house enquiries. "To date, we have not found any evidence of the offence as reported but the investigation is ongoing. "There has been much speculation about the non-release of a description of any suspects, especially regarding the ethnicity.

Reverend Catherine Hutton (3rd left) speaking to the media outside Epsom Methodist Church. Picture: Alamy

"No descriptions have been released as the information about the incident and potential suspects is so limited. "To address the specific commentary, there is no evidence that asylum seekers or immigrants were involved. If you have any information or any CCTV, dashcam, or helmet camera footage, please contact us online, or via 101 quoting PR/45260041426. "We appreciate that you want information. We will continue to tell you as much as we can, to engage with you, to reassure you and to address concerns. "We ask for space and time to work through the investigation. There will be an increased police presence in Epsom over the weekend."

Police are seen on Epsom high street as people come out to protest after a woman was raped last Saturday night. Picture: Getty

The incident reportedly took place after the woman left a nightclub. Picture: Getty