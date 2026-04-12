A woman in her 20s was attacked by several men outside a church after being followed as she left a nightclub in Epsom.

Surrey Police said the incident is believed to have happened between 2am and 4am outside Epsom Methodist Church on Ashley Road.

Police said the woman had left Labyrinth Epsom nightclub before the attack.

Detective Inspector Aine Matthews said: “We understand this is an extremely distressing incident and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and a team of officers have been conducting extensive enquiries today to identify and locate the suspects.

Read More: 'I hate you for what you have done to me': Powerful words of rape survivor as 'beast' locked up

Read More: Jamie Bulger’s mother 'absolutely disgusted' after son’s grave vandalised for second time in weeks

“We are working at pace to develop our picture of the suspects and we will share details as soon we are able to.

“Officers remain in the area and I encourage you to speak with them if you have any concerns.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 2am and 4am and may have been seen or spoken to a woman in her 20s in distress.”