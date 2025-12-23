Documents show Epstein told a psychologist he was afraid to go back to his cell after an initial unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Epstein, left, was reportedly afraid to return to his prison cell. Picture: DOJ/Reuters

By Jacob Paul

Jeffrey Epstein spent his final days in fear and torment from his jail cell, according to the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The latest files to be disclosed raise new questions about the circumstances around the disgraced financier's suicide. Documents show that in his final days, Epstein told a psychologist he was afraid to go back to his cell after an initial unsuccessful suicide attempt. They also show that his brother Mark gave a tip to the FBI that he had been killed. Records released in detail in relation to Epstein's first suicide attempt show it took place on July 23, 2019 at 1.27am in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correction Center. The psychologist said in an assessment: ”He stated that approx 1am he'd gotten up to drink of water as he gets up every thirty minutes. He remembered walking back to his bunk and waking up with staff there in his cell. Read more: 'Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls': Chilling note Epstein 'sent predator Larry Nassar' is 'fake', says DOJ Read more: Met contacted FBI over Andrew allegations last month, Epstein files show

Videos from Epstein's cell have been released. Picture: DOJ

“When interviewed he stated he still cannot remember what happened in the SHU that caused the marks on his neck. He stated that for the 5 days before that he had only slept about 30 minutes each night because of noise in SHU. “He stated he is anxious about going back to SHU because he stated he is going back to a place where he had gotten marks on his neck and he does not know why it happened.” Epstein was also treated for a “circular line of erythema at the base of his neck, one section on the front with marks of friction and a small erythema in his left knee,” records show. Nicholas Tartaglione, Epstein's cellmate, said he attempted to revive the sex offender.

Thousands of documents from the Epstein files have been released. Picture: Getty