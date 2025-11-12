Epstein 'confirmed infamous Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre was real', leaked email claims
The paedophile financier alleged that several of his staff had their picture taken with the former duke.
Jeffrey Epstein appeared to confirm the infamous photo of his sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is real in newly released emails.
The infamous photo shows Andrew with his arm around the then 17-year-old sex slave at Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's London home in 2001.
The infamous photo shows Andrew with his arm around the then 17-year-old sex slave at Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in 2001.
It was used by Ms Giuffre as evidence for her claims Andrew sexually abused her on three occasions after Epstein trafficked her to Britain. The disgraced royal has repeatedly denied the allegations.
In an email from Epstein to a reporter in July 2011, which was released by the US House Oversight Committee today, he wrote: “Now that strauss kan (sic) girl will be shown to be a total liar.
“Maybe your paper should jump on and show that (redacted)’s allegations re andrew (sic) are the same, she also accused numerous people of having sex with her, dersh, ehud, etc. Not one paper had the balls to question her credibility.”
After the journalist confirmed they would be interested in the story, a further email from Epstein on the same day read: “The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant.
“The da (sic) after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump (sic) at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell (sic).”
Further emails claim Epstein wrote that Buckingham Palace would “love” that the girl can “easily be proven to be a liar.
He reportedly said: “The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar.
“I think Buckingham Palace would love it. You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen’s son all this agro (sic).
“I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.”
Meanwhile, Andrew appeared to tell Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this” in March 2011 after the newspaper said they would be running a story about the trio.
In the email chain, released by the US House Oversight Committee, Maxwell was initially forwarded the press inquiry from the Mail on Sunday from somebody named Mark Cohen, who told her: “FYI, following up on my email of this morning.
“Again, I have no intention of responding unless you direct otherwise.”
After the email was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to somebody listed as “The Duke” on March 4, 2011, Andrew appears to respond: “What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?”
Epstein responds: “Just got it two minutes ago. I’ve asked g (sic) lawyers to send a letter. Not sure… it’s so salcisous (sic) and ridiculous, im (sic) not sure how to respond, the only person she didn’t have sex with was Elvis.”
Andrew then appears to reply to Epstein, saying: “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations.
“I can’t take any more of this my end.”
It is the latest in a string of staggering revelations released by the US House Oversight Committee today.
Earlier, it released emails allegedly showing Epstein writing to his accomplice, Maxwell that Donald Trump “spent hours” with one of his victims.
In separate emails to Michael Wolff, Epstein wrote, “of course he knew about the girls.”
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt branded the emails an attempt to "smear" the president.
She said: "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.
"The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and "couldn't have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions.