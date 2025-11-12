The paedophile financier alleged that several of his staff had their picture taken with the former duke.

Prince Andrew pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: AFP

By Jacob Paul

Jeffrey Epstein appeared to confirm the infamous photo of his sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is real in newly released emails.

The paedophile financier alleged that several of his staff had their picture taken with the former prince. The infamous photo shows Andrew with his arm around the then 17-year-old sex slave at Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in 2001. It was used by Ms Giuffre as evidence for her claims Andrew sexually abused her on three occasions after Epstein trafficked her to Britain. The disgraced royal has repeatedly denied the allegations. In an email from Epstein to a reporter in July 2011, which was released by the US House Oversight Committee today, he wrote: “Now that strauss kan (sic) girl will be shown to be a total liar. “Maybe your paper should jump on and show that (redacted)’s allegations re andrew (sic) are the same, she also accused numerous people of having sex with her, dersh, ehud, etc. Not one paper had the balls to question her credibility.” After the journalist confirmed they would be interested in the story, a further email from Epstein on the same day read: “The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant. Read more: Trump ‘knew about the girls' new Epstein emails claim - as thousands of documents released Read more: 'Why is Andrew walking free?': Virginia Giuffre's brother calls on King to pressure Trump into releasing Epstein files

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty

“The da (sic) after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump (sic) at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell (sic).” Further emails claim Epstein wrote that Buckingham Palace would “love” that the girl can “easily be proven to be a liar. He reportedly said: “The girl who accused Prince Andrew can also easily be proven to be a liar. “I think Buckingham Palace would love it. You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen’s son all this agro (sic). “I promise you she is a fraud. You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.” Meanwhile, Andrew appeared to tell Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this” in March 2011 after the newspaper said they would be running a story about the trio. In the email chain, released by the US House Oversight Committee, Maxwell was initially forwarded the press inquiry from the Mail on Sunday from somebody named Mark Cohen, who told her: “FYI, following up on my email of this morning. “Again, I have no intention of responding unless you direct otherwise.” After the email was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to somebody listed as “The Duke” on March 4, 2011, Andrew appears to respond: “What? I don’t know any of this. How are you responding?”

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty