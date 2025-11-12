It comes as Trump faces growing pressure to release the entirety of the so-called Epstein files

Trump pictured with Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

In newly released emails sent by Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous pedophile wrote that Donald Trump knew about his crimes and even “spent hours” with one of his victims.

The emails, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, allegedly show Epstein writing to his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump “spent hours” with one of his victims. In separate emails to Michael Wolff, Epstein wrote, “of course he knew about the girls.” Epstein had been writing to Wolff to ask for advice on how to deal with Trump discussing their friendship during an interview with CNN. Read more: Trump has 'obligation' to sue BBC for $1 billion - insisting corporation has 'defrauded the public'

The emails were released as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Congress

“I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff told Epstein. “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. "You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.” Speaking to Wolff about Trump's claim he banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort, the sex-offender added: "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop," In a statement, Congressman Robert Garcia said: “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover.

"These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President.” It comes as Trump faces growing pressure to release the entirety of the so-called Epstein files, as more evidence of his connection to the infamous financier come to light. Trump has long insisted he did not ‘have the privilege’ of visiting Epstein’s notorious island.

the email exchanges say that Trump "knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop". Picture: X/OversightDems