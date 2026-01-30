Ghislaine Maxwell wrote: "Andrew sweet heart - I fully understand if you want to spend time w/Sarah and the kids"

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell agreed that "Andrew" should choose to spend time with "Sarah and the kids" instead of visiting "the Island" where "5 stunning red heads" would be, a new email exchange shows.

The email between an address named "The Invisible Man" and Maxwell in August 2002, is among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The exchange suggests The Invisible Man may be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after Maxwell refers to him as Andrew and mentions his former wife's name, while previous emails from the account have referred to having a valet and being at Balmoral for the Royal Family. In an email signed "A", he says: "As the planning is getting more difficult over the bank holiday weekend here I am thinking now I might join Sarah and the kids in Sotogrande for a few days which would be very important and a good thing for the girls, rather than trek across the pond. "Please will you give me permission to do so and I am conscious of the "better offer" syndrome but in this case it wouldn't be that... I think!" It is important to note that Andrew has long denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes and appearing in the files does not imply any wrongdoing. Read More: More than three million pages of Epstein files released, US Department of Justice confirms

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson with her daughter Beatrice in 2002. Picture: Alamy

In her reply dated August 24 2002, Maxwell said "Andrew sweet heart - I fully understand if you want to spend time w/Sarah and the kids. I will not be remotely offended - sad not to spend time w/you and sad not to see you but at this point w/precious holidays and few days off I agree that this idea of coming to the Island looks less appealing." In a follow-up email sent on August 25 2002 after The Invisible Man confirmed he would not be coming, Maxwell said: "No problem, (redacted), who is now coming and 5 other stunning red heads will all just have to play with ourselves." In a reply on August 27, The Invisible Man said: "Look forward to catching up with you before you disappear to some exotic place and please don't catch anything nasty on your travels! "Masses of love and thanks, A xxx"

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein in 2002. Picture: Getty

Andrew and his now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. In another email addressed to The Invisible Man and sent on March 31 2002, one day after the Queen Mother's death, Maxwell refers to him as "sweat pea", adding: "Sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances. However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad. "She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her. "We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx". In a response sent on April 1, The Invisible Man said: "Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday I will ring later today to chat". The email response is signed "A xxx". The documents were released as part of the US "Epstein files" and follow a series of disclosures in December, including an email sent from Balmoral signed "A", which asked Maxwell for "inappropriate friends".

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (ex-Prince Andrew), Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell near Balmoral in Scotland. Picture: Alamy