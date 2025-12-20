The US justice department has released some of the so-called Epstein files, including personal photographs, flight logs and his contact book

Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson appear in the gile dump. Picture: US Justice Department

By Henry Moore

The Trump administration has been accused of 'not complying with the law' by senior Democrats after releasing thousands of heavily redacted documents related to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Justice Department was legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on Friday following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. However, due to the scale of documents and the need to protect the identity of victims included in the documents, not all of the files have been released by the deadline. Some of the most famous in the world feature in the files, including former Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. However, it is important to note that simply featuring in these documents does not imply any wrongdoing. Read more: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Mick Jagger and Kevin Spacey among those pictured in latest Epstein file drop Read more: New Epstein files include chilling images of Lolita quotes scrawled on female's body

Business mogul Richard Branson was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo from the latest file release. Picture: US Justice Department

This is the first phase of declassified files to be released by the DoJ, with more expected in the coming weeks. The documents released in this first stage are wide-ranging and give a detailed look into the life of Epstein and his associates. However, vast amounts of files were heavily redacted, seeing some Democrats accuse Donald Trump’s team of attempting to cover up the president’s connections to the sex offender. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the redactions: "Simply releasing a mountain of blacked out pages violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law."

Bill Clinton in a hot tub. Picture: DoJ

Democrat Representative Ro Khanna, co-author of the bill that forced the publication of the files to begin with, said today's release "does not comply" with the law. "It was an incomplete release with too many redactions,” he added. "What we are seeing is not transparency, this is not what the law passed," Representative Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said. Celebrity acquaintances A number of celebrities and politicians are pictured within the documents, such as former US president Bill Clinton, late singer Michael Jackson, British singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Richard Branson. Clinton features in a number of photos within the released documents, including one where he is in a hot tub. One image shows a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing Monica Lewinsky's infamous blue dress by Petrina Ryan-Kleid. The existence of the portrait is known and it was reportedly hung in Epstein's home. Clinton has previously said he wishes he never met Epstein. It is important to note that being pictured or named in these documents does not imply they are responsible for any wrongdoing or illegal activity.

Former US President Bill Clinton pictured swimming alongside two women, one of which appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell. The other is redacted. Picture: US Justice Department

Michael Jackson pictured alongside former US President Bill Clinton. Picture: US Justice Department

Ghislaine Maxwell There are also a number of unseen images of Epstein and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 by a federal jury of sex trafficking for helping recruit some of Epstein's underage victims and participating in some of the abuse. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Epstein and Maxwell. Picture: DoJ

Personal documents Also included in the latest release is a number of documents and papers. A complaint document from the newly released files alleges that the Epstein threatened to burn a photographer's house down. The photographer claimed that Epstein stole photos she took for her 12-year-old and 16-year-old sisters and "sold the pictures to potential buyers". Epstein allegedly requested the photographer take pictures of young girls at swimming pools, then threatened to burn her house down if she told anyone.

A photographer accused Epstein of threatening to burn her house down. Picture: DoJ

One of the files shows a long list titled "masseuses" and has 254 entries - all of which have been redacted. Another document appears to show pages from some sort of masseuse guide book. One of the chapter titles is: "The lover's Touch: Massage and Intimacy." The next chapter is titled: "Have Hands, Will Travel: Doing Massage for a Living." Among the thousands of files released is Epstein's 'contact book'. There are 95 pages of the book, and all personal details other than the contact's name are redacted. However, the very last page is handwritten and notes "important" email addresses. One of the people named is Jean-Luc Brunel, and it says: “‘Scout’ for young females.”

Handwritten contacts. Picture: DoJ

Redacted list in Epstein files. Picture: DoJ