President Donald Trump, Barack Obama and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Mick Jagger, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe appear alongside many more

US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Trump administration has been accused of "purposefully muddying the waters" after releasing a compiled list of hundreds of names that appear in the Epstein files.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a six-page list of names to Congress this weekend, including names of high-ranking officials. President Donald Trump, Barack Obama and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Mick Jagger, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, George Clooney, Beyonce, Cher and Janis Joplin appeared on the extensive list. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, was mentioned as a regular contact of Epstein. The former prince has been dogged by associations for years with latest files showing him kneeling over a woman who was lying on the floor. Peter Mandelson, the former Labour Peer and US Ambassador, was listed. He received £55,000 from Epstein and shared confidential information with the paedophile financier during the 2008 financial crisis, it has been reported. Read More: Who is in the Epstein Files and what has been said about them? Read also: Pressure mounts on police over Andrew’s trade envoy role and Epstein ties as top UK prosecutor insists 'nobody above law'

Andrew with an unidentified woman in an undated photo from the Epstein files. Picture: Alamy

Both Andrew and Mr Mandelson have denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named in the files does not suggest wrongdoing and some of those names featured in the list may not have had any correspondence or interaction with Epstein. Democrats have complained that the listing of everyone mentioned in the files 'protects the predators', as they are named alongside people who are merely mentioned by others in emails. Ms Bondi claimed the list of names are those whose name has appeared in the files at least once, or those who "are or were a government official or politically exposed person". The letter said the Department of Justice has released all "records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department" as required by law under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Financier and convicted sex offender with former Peer Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty

It added: "No records were withheld or redacted 'on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary'." Democrat Ro Khanna, who wrote the Epstein Files Transparency Act alongside Republican Thomas Massie, said: "The DOJ is once again purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email. "To have Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, in the same list as Larry Nassar, who went to prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women and child pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files is absurd.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Testifies During House Judiciary Hearing. Picture: Getty