Another message sent by the former Duchess of York accused Epstein of using her to "get to Andrew"

Jeffrey Epstein received the emails from Ms Ferguson in 2011 after he was released from jail. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Jeffrey Epstein was congratulated by Sarah Ferguson on the birth of a baby boy, a leaked e-mail in the latest batch of the Epstein files has revealed.

Ferguson, whose titles were removed last year after her links to Epstein were exposed, allegedly called the paedophile a "supreme friend." The latest leaked email reads: "Don’t know if you are still on this BBM but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. "Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy." She signed off with "Sarah xx." It was never confirmed if Epstein fathered any children. A second email from September 2011 also appeared to show Ms Ferguson telling Epstein he had "disappeared," and accused him of using her "to get to Andrew." It read: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew.

The former Duke and Duchess of York. Picture: Alamy