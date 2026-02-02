Sarah Ferguson sent congratulations to Epstein on birth of 'baby boy,' leaked email reveals
Another message sent by the former Duchess of York accused Epstein of using her to "get to Andrew"
Jeffrey Epstein was congratulated by Sarah Ferguson on the birth of a baby boy, a leaked e-mail in the latest batch of the Epstein files has revealed.
Listen to this article
The former Duchess of York offered her "love, friendship and congratulations" to Epstein after he was released from prison in 2011.
Ms Ferguson said she had heard the news from "The Duke," believed to be a reference to her disgraced ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The bombshell revelation comes days after more than three million files, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images relating to Epstein were released by the Department of Justice.
Ferguson, whose titles were removed last year after her links to Epstein were exposed, allegedly called the paedophile a "supreme friend."
The latest leaked email reads: "Don’t know if you are still on this BBM but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy.
"Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy."
She signed off with "Sarah xx."
It was never confirmed if Epstein fathered any children.
A second email from September 2011 also appeared to show Ms Ferguson telling Epstein he had "disappeared," and accused him of using her "to get to Andrew."
It read: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew.
"And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know."
The revelations come as the newly released files revealed that Epstein was sent internal discussions from inside the UK Government by former US Ambassador Lord Mandelson, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
On Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister stated Mandelson should be stripped of his peerage, but conceded he does not have the power to do this, Downing Street said.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has told LBC the files show "potential evidence of corruption in public office."
Throwing her support behind a criminal investigation, she said: "If there is evidence of potential criminal activity, then of course, yes, we need to have due process.
"But that should not be an excuse for the Prime Minister to say it's got nothing to do with him. It does. He appointed this man despite several warnings, multiple people raising red flags."