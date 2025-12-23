The disgraced financier wrote to the former Olympic doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of young gymnasts.

Epstein allegedly sent a letter to serial sex offender Larry Nassar from prison. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jeffrey Epstein claimed the president “shares our loves young, nubile girls' in a chilling letter to serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar sent days before he was found dead in his cell, according to the latest batch of Epstein files released today.

The sex offender did not explicitly name Donald Trump in the postcard, but it was written during his first term in office. The letter has been revealed as part of a huge batch of nearly 30,000 more Epstein files released today by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which contain numerous references to Mr Trump. In one of Epstein's final correspondences before he was found dead by suicide in his New York prison cell, the disgraced financier penned a letter mailed to Nassar, a former Olympic doctor convicted of sexually hundreds of young gymnasts. The handwritten note, sent from prison, reads: "As you know by now, I have taken the 'short route' home. "Good luck! We shared one thing . . . our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they'd reach their full potential.

Epstein wrote that the president 'shares our love of your. nubile girls'. Picture: DOJ

“Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.” The DOJ has insisted that many of the files contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" about Mr Trump. It wrote on X: “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

Epstein & Trump At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

The letter is also referenced in another file - an FBI Laboratory Examination request. It says an FBI agent received a phone call from the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Section Lieutenant about a letter that was received by the Metropolitan Correctional Center on 25 September, 2019. It adds that the letter was a “return to sender” and “the following was written at the top left corner of the letter: J. Epstein Manhattan Correctional NYC NY 10007 The letter was postmarked NOVA 220 13 August 2019 and was addressed to Larry Nassar”. Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to obtaining and owning child pornography and destroying evidence in 2017. The predator abused 300 athletes, with Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 28, among his many young victims.

Simone Biles is among Nassar's many young victims. Picture: Getty