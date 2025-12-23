'Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls': Chilling note Epstein sent sex predator Larry Nassar days before suicide
The disgraced financier wrote to the former Olympic doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of young gymnasts.
Jeffrey Epstein claimed the president “shares our loves young, nubile girls' in a chilling letter to serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar sent days before he was found dead in his cell, according to the latest batch of Epstein files released today.
Listen to this article
The sex offender did not explicitly name Donald Trump in the postcard, but it was written during his first term in office.
The letter has been revealed as part of a huge batch of nearly 30,000 more Epstein files released today by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which contain numerous references to Mr Trump.
In one of Epstein’s final correspondences before he was found dead by suicide in his New York prison cell, the disgraced financier penned a letter mailed to Nassar, a former Olympic doctor convicted of sexually hundreds of young gymnasts.
The handwritten note, sent from prison, reads: “As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home.
“Good luck! We shared one thing . . . our love & caring for young ladies at the hope they'd reach their full potential.
Read more: Met contacted FBI over Andrew allegations last month, Epstein files show
Read more: Epstein Files reveal email to Ghislaine 'from Balmoral' asking for 'inappropriate friends'
“Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.”
The DOJ has insisted that many of the files contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" about Mr Trump.
It wrote on X: “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.
“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”
The letter is also referenced in another file - an FBI Laboratory Examination request.
It says an FBI agent received a phone call from the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Section Lieutenant about a letter that was received by the Metropolitan Correctional Center on 25 September, 2019.
It adds that the letter was a “return to sender” and “the following was written at the top left corner of the letter: J. Epstein Manhattan Correctional NYC NY 10007 The letter was postmarked NOVA 220 13 August 2019 and was addressed to Larry Nassar”.
Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to obtaining and owning child pornography and destroying evidence in 2017.
The predator abused 300 athletes, with Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 28, among his many young victims.
Elsewhere in the batch of Esptein files released today, an email was purportedly sent to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from ‘Balmoral’ asking for ‘inappropriate friends’ to have ‘fun’ with.
The latest files to be disclosed show a series of emails between Maxwell and someone dubbed ‘the invisible man’ with the email address 'abx17@dial.pipex.com'.
In August of 2001, an individual who signed off emails with ‘Axxx’ wrote to Maxwell saying: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.
The sender writes: “How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.
“Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx”
A few days later Maxwell replies: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” She signs off her message: “Kisses Gx.”
There is no indication that anyone from the Royal Family sent the email to Maxwell.
The Department of Justice posted a huge dump of documents on its website today, many of which have been heavily redacted.
The DoJ said it was extremely cautious not to identify victims, so women's faces were blacked out on photos that were made public, as well as multiple redactions in texts.