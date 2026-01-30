More than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, relating to infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

Mr Blanche said a number of documents have been withheld due to "ongoing investigations", but declined to comment on what these investigations are.

He added: "That means the department produced approximately 3.5 million pages in compliance with the act."

These include images and videos taken from devices belonging to the sex trafficker and mark the end of the so-called "review process," he said.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, US deputy attorney Todd Blanche said the Department of Justice is releasing "more than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total".

These redactions include images of every woman to feature in the so-called Epstein Files.

No men have been redacted, he added.

It is important to note that featuring in the documents does not imply any wrongdoing.

"The attorney general, the director of the FBI, and our partners throughout this administration work hard every single day to protect the most vulnerable among us with the protection of this magnitude," Mr Blanche continued.

"Mistakes are inevitable.

"We, of course, want to immediately correct any redaction errors that our team may have made."

Speaking about Epstein's victims, he continued: "Victims of Mr Epstein have gone through unspeakable pain and there's nobody that should say anything differently.

"There's frustration, I understand where that comes from.

"Just from what we know about Mr Epstein, I hope that the work that the men and women within this department have done over the past two months, hopefully is able to bring closure."

He insisted this process was not designed to protect Donald Trump, who had a long and close friendship with the sex offender.

"No, we did not protect President Trump," he said.

"We didn't protect or not protect anybody, I think there's a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents.

"There's nothing I can do about that."

This is a breaking story, more follows...