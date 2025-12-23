Ghislaine Maxwell was asked if she had found ‘more inappropriate friends’ in email purportedly from Balmoral

Epstein and Maxwell in one of the images released by the US Department of State The US Justice Department. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

An email was purportedly sent to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from ‘Balmoral’ asking for ‘inappropriate friends’ to have ‘fun’ with, according to the latest batch of Epstein files released today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The latest files to be disclosed show a series of emails between Maxwell and someone dubbed ‘the invisible man’ with the email address 'abx17@dial.pipex.com'. In August of 2001, an individual who signed off emails with ‘Axxx’ wrote to Maxwell saying: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. The sender writes: “How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Read more: Andrew's 'gun licence revoked' after police visit Royal Lodge Read more: Greta Thunberg arrested in central London over Palestine Action placard Read more: Labour rows back on inheritance tax raid on farmers after backlash

A screenshot of the email showing a person named ‘A’ asking Ghislaine Maxwell whether she could find them “inappropriate friends”. Picture: US DoJ

“Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx” A few days later Maxwell replies: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” She signs off her message: “Kisses Gx.” There is no indication that anyone from the Royal Family sent the email to Maxwell. The Department of Justice posted a huge dump of documents on its website today, many of which have been heavily redacted. The DoJ said it was extremely cautious not to identify victims, so women's faces were blacked out on photos that were made public, as well as multiple redactions in texts.

Epstein and Maxwell in one of the images released by the US Department of State. Picture: Getty