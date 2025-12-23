Epstein Files reveal email to Ghislaine 'from Balmoral' asking for 'inappropriate friends'
Ghislaine Maxwell was asked if she had found ‘more inappropriate friends’ in email purportedly from Balmoral
An email was purportedly sent to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from ‘Balmoral’ asking for ‘inappropriate friends’ to have ‘fun’ with, according to the latest batch of Epstein files released today.
The latest files to be disclosed show a series of emails between Maxwell and someone dubbed ‘the invisible man’ with the email address 'abx17@dial.pipex.com'.
In August of 2001, an individual who signed off emails with ‘Axxx’ wrote to Maxwell saying: “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.
The sender writes: “How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall.
“Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx”
A few days later Maxwell replies: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” She signs off her message: “Kisses Gx.”
There is no indication that anyone from the Royal Family sent the email to Maxwell.
The Department of Justice posted a huge dump of documents on its website today, many of which have been heavily redacted.
The DoJ said it was extremely cautious not to identify victims, so women's faces were blacked out on photos that were made public, as well as multiple redactions in texts.
"Victim privacy interests counsel in favour of redacting the faces of women in photographs with Epstein even where not all the women are known to be victims because it is not practicable for the department to identify every person in a photo,” US attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton has written in a letter to the judges overseeing the Epstein and Maxwell cases.
The latest release - which includes more than 11,000 files - also includes images of an old United States passport belonging to Jeffrey Epstein.
It was issued in February 1985 and expired in 1995.
The files also show that Trump was listed as a passenger on eight flights on Epstein’s private jet, according to an email in the latest batch of files.
One document is part of an email chain which includes the subject heading: "RE: Epstein flight records."
The email states: “He [Trump] is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He is listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric.”
In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking of a minor.
Trump says he fell out with Epstein around 2004, years before he was first arrested. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and his presence on the flight does not indicate any wrongdoing.