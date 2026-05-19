The release of the Epstein files has sparked new investigations into two separate allegations of historic child sex abuse at locations in the UK.

Surrey police has launched one investigation into allegations of child sex abuse in Surrey and Berkshire in the mid-1990s to 2000.

The force is also looking into a report of child sex abuse in the mid to late 1980s in West Surrey.

In a statement, the force said: “Following the release of files relating to Jeffery Epstein by the US Department of Justice, we are investigating two separate allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.

“One report relates to locations in Surrey and Berkshire in the mid-1990s to 2000. The other relates to the mid to late 1980s in West Surrey.

“No arrests have been made.

“We take all reports of sexual offending seriously and will work to identify any reasonable lines of enquiry to verify information or establish corroborating evidence.

“There is no further information at this time.”

In February, Surrey Police called for witnesses to come forward after a redacted report released by the US Department of Justice in December, set out allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault which allegedly took place in Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996.

Last month it emerged that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein housed women who said he abused them at several flats in London in the years after UK police decided not to launch an investigation.

Details of four flats, rented in the affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea, were contained within the Epstein files. Six of the women housed in them have since come forward as victims of Epstein's abuse.

The women, many from Russia, eastern Europe and elsewhere - were brought to the UK after the Metropolitan Police decided not to investigate Virginia Giuffre's 2015 allegation that she had been a victim of international trafficking to London.

The Met said it followed "reasonable lines of inquiry" at the time, interviewing Ms Giuffre on multiple occasions following her complaint and co-operating with US investigators.

Ms Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, died by suicide aged 41 last year.

She was found dead at her home in Western Australia. Relatives said in a statement that she had been a "fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse", and that the "toll of abuse... became unbearable".

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," they said.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to the Duke of York when she was 17, which Prince Andrew has strenuously denied.

Andrew was arrested at Sandringham on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Officers from Thames Valley police investigated allegations he passed confidential information to his friend Epstein while working as a government trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police is also investigating allegations that a woman was trafficked by Epstein to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing.

Lord Mandelson, the former ambassador to the US, is being investigated for alleged misconduct in public office over alleged leaks to Epstein while he was in Tony Blair’s government. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing.

Epstein killed himself in his New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a minimum security prison in Bryan, Texas after being convicted of child sex trafficking and conspiring with the financier to sexually abuse children.

Surrey police is the third British police force to formally investigate allegations of criminality since the US Department of Justice released millions of documents relating to billionaire paedophile Epstein.