The group was joined by Democrats when announcing that they would be attending the President's address in to both houses of Congress and the US Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks alongside other members of Congress and victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a press conference on Capitol Hill Feb. 24, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Survivors of the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein will view Donald Trump's State of the Union speech from Congress as pressure grows on the President to launch investigations into the sex trafficker's crimes.

The group of more than a dozen survivors and their families was joined by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee member Representative Jamie Raskin, who held a press conference hours before Trump's speech. Representative Jayapal told reporters that the group would watch Trump's address to the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Supreme Court from the House gallery on Tuesday night. She said that the group of outspoken survivors are "shaking the world with their strength". Read More: 'He was never a prince': Virginia Giuffre's family break silence after Andrew's arrest Read More: Minister's fury at 'arrogant and entitled' Andrew as Government agrees to release files related to his trade envoy appointment

Representative Jayapal (pictured) told reporters that the group would watch Trump's address to the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Supreme Court from the House gallery on Tuesday night. Picture: Alamy

"Today, the world will see Donald Trump have to face these survivors right there in the House gallery and answer why ambassadors and princes have been arrested in other countries, but here in America, not a single investigation has been announced into the paedophiles and the predators of Epstein's horrific sex trafficking ring." Amanda Roberts, the sister-in-law of the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, declared that the survivors and members of Congress are "not moving on" from the Epstein scandal. She said: "Today is monumental. Today, we say to this administration and to the nation that survivors deserve to be seen. "We will not be moved, we will not be silenced, and we will not go away." She added: "The President will speak about his agenda. He may say it's time to move on from this Epstein thing. "Mr President, today we are saying we will not move on, and the world is not moving on."

Amanda Roberts (left), the sister-in-law of the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, declared that the survivors and members of Congress are "not moving on" from the Epstein scandal. Picture: Alamy