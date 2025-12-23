Trump pictured with Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Newly released documents relating to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “sensationalise” his relationship with Donald Trump, the US Justice Department has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jumping to the president’s defence after a slew of new Epstein Files containing Trump’s name were released, the DoJ claimed some of the information in them is “untrue.” New documents released today contain dozens of mentions of the US president and suggest he flew on Epstein’s jet with the paedophile on several occasions. In one document, seemingly an email, Trump "is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present". Read more: Epstein Files reveal email to Ghislaine 'from Balmoral' asking for 'inappropriate friends'

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

It is unknown who sent the email, as their name has been redacted. "On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old [name redacted]," the email adds. "On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case. We've just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road." Taking to X, the DoJ has attempted to rubbish the details in the documents, writing: “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.” Donald Trump has always denied knowing anything of Epstein’s crimes and denies any wrongdoing. Elsewhere in the documents released today, a series of emails between Maxwell and someone dubbed ‘the invisible man’ with the email address 'abx17@dial.pipex.com' can be read.

Trump alongside Epstein in newly released photos. Picture: US House oversight committee