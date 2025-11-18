Donald Trump recently changed his mind on a vote to release the list of those who have connections with Jeffrey Epstein

The White House initially accused Democrats of pushing a "fake narrative" by sharing emails last Wednesday in which Jeffrey Epstein suggested Donald Trump was aware of the disgraced financier's sexual abuse. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump’s second stint in the White House has been plagued by the spectre of his long-time associate and infamous paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

What are the Epstein Files? The term Epstein Files refers to several batches of court documents and government files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have been released or unsealed at different times. As of November 2025, more than 20,000 documents relating to Epstein have been released, although many are heavily redacted. Recently released emails sent by Epstein himself before his death suggest Mr Trump knew of his crimes and even “spent hours” with one of his victims. Separate emails seemingly confirmed the now-infamous picture of the former Prince Andrew with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was real. Many people believe the Epstein Files contain what amounts to the sex offender’s contact book and would implicate many rich and powerful people in his crimes if they were released - this is unconfirmed, however.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell worked together to traffic young women, sometimes as young as 14. Picture: Getty

When is the Epstein vote and what will it mean if it passes? On Tuesday, November 18, the House of Representatives will vote on whether to demand the US Justice Department unseal "in a searchable and downloadable format" all files pertaining to the Epstein case within 30 days. Voting is expected to begin at around 3pm GMT (10am EST) and last several hours. Previously, Trump had called on Republicans to vote against the release of the files, branding it nothing more than a “Democrat hoax.” But as more evidence comes to light connecting Trump and Epstein, the President has been forced to U-turn amid a growing revolt from his own party. A number of Epstein’s victims are expected to be in attendance on Capitol Hill today as they advocate for the release of the files. The vote looks increasingly likely to pass, with several House Republicans turning on the President in the hours before his U-turn. If the vote is successful, it still must go through the Senate, which is not legally required to even acknowledge it.

The emails were released as part of an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Congress

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

Why has Donald Trump changed his mind on the vote? Donald Trump says he changed his mind on the Epstein vote because Republicans have “nothing to hide. Despite this, the US president insists calls to release the files are a “Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.” It comes after the US President spent months trying to prevent the release of the infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s communications, despite doing so being a key Republican campaign promise. This shift was an implicit acknowledgement that supporters of the measure have enough votes to pass the House, although it has an unclear future in the Senate. Speaking last week, Trump said: “We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. Reid Hoffman.... Larry Summers .... Bill Clinton. They went to his island all the time, and many others. They're all Democrats. "All I want is, I want for people to recognise a great job that I've done on pricing, on affordability, because we brought prices way down, but they're going way lower on energy, on ending eight wars and another one coming pretty soon. "I believe we've done a great job and I hate to see that deflect from the great job we've done. So I'm all for it."

Flight records released by the House Oversight Committee confirm Prince Andrew as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet. Picture: PA