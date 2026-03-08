I’ve been following the revelations from the Epstein files with a mixture of horror and weariness.

Horror at the industrial scale of abuse that went on. And weariness – because if we’re honest - are we really shocked when powerful men exploit systems built to shield them?

The Epstein files are not just about one man.

They are a window into a culture of male entitlement that protects the rich and well-connected, dismisses women’s voices and shrugs off predatory behaviour as long as the perpetrator has money, status or friends in high places.

They strike a chord because they show how some men talk when they think women aren’t listening. The casual cruelty. The objectification. The sense of impunity.

It takes us back to the lingering looks that made us shift in our seats. The “jokes” we forced ourselves to laugh at. The inappropriate comments we brushed off to avoid being labelled humourless or uptight. The moments we made ourselves smaller so someone else could feel bigger.

Misogyny isn’t confined to secret islands or billionaire circles.

It is woven through everyday life - in workplaces, on public transport, on our streets and in the tidal wave of online abuse aimed at women who dare to step into public life.

As a female leader I know what it feels like to be the only woman in the room.

I’ve felt that sense of imposter syndrome. I’ve measured my words carefully, conscious of how much space I’m taking up - while watching male colleagues speak at length without a second thought.

And I know I’m not alone.

For generations, women have entered workplaces built around male norms. Discrimination is dismissed as a misunderstanding. Harassment is waved away as just “banter.” And women who challenge it are branded difficult, ‘snowflakes’ or ungrateful.

Yes - we’ve made progress. But too many workplaces are still designed with men in mind.

PPE that doesn’t fit women’s bodies. Police uniforms tailored to male frames. Dress codes that demand heels or tight skirts. These aren’t trivial details - they are daily reminders of who the system was built for.

For Black and minority ethnic women, disabled women and LGBT+ women, the barriers are even steeper. They navigate not just sexism but racism, ableism and homophobia too.

And then there’s the economic reality. Women still shoulder the bulk of caring responsibilities.

That pushes many into part-time, insecure, low-paid work.

The result? The average working woman earns over £2,000 less a year than the average man. And at the current rate of change, closing the gender pay gap could take decades.

That’s why talk of scrapping the Equality Act by Reform should chill us to the bone. The laws that protect women from discrimination weren’t gifts. They were fought for by women who refused to stay silent, stay small or stay grateful.

The Epstein files are a brutal reminder that power without accountability breeds abuse. They remind us why women’s safety, dignity and economic equality cannot be treated as optional extras.

Progress doesn’t happen because powerful men decide to behave better. It happens because women organise, demand change and refuse to look away. That’s why I’m so proud to be part of the union movement. And that’s why I hope even more women will join us to be part of that fight.

We deserve better. And we should never stop insisting on it.

Kate Bell is the Assistant General Secretary to the Trades Union Congress.

