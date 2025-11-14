"Why I binned my Union Jack t-shirt."

0:00 | Caller Trevor says white Brits need to do more to reclaim the English flag from racists.

06:31 | Shelagh Fogarty has a robust debate with caller John about the Epstein scandal.

14:01 | Caller Ibrahim presents: Why London is better than Dubai...

18:02 | Caller Julie weighs in on the flags row, as the mother of a military veteran.