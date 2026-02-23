Crucial evidence in investigation into Epstein flights 'may have been destroyed', police warned
Evidence in the investigation into whether Jeffrey Epstein used British airports to traffic women into the country may have been destroyed, detectives have reportedly been warned.
Several police forces across the UK are looking into allegations that the infamous paedophile trafficked victims into the country on his private jet known as the “Lolita Express.”
It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote letters to six police forces indicating that civil servants should be questioned about the former Prince Andrew's time as UK trade envoy and whether he used an RAF base to meet with Epstein.
Andrew served as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, including nearly three years when Brown was prime minister.
The former Labour leader also called for a full investigation into the trade envoy role, it is understood, including its cost to taxpayers and any evidence linking the former prince's government work to convicted paedophile Epstein.
In a five-page letter, he claims Andrew may have been expensing journeys made to and from personal meetings with the disgraced financier.
However, police may be unable to access crucial evidence in these investigations due to the amount of time authorities keep information after flights take place.
The RAF, for example, only retains passenger manifests for three months - some of Epstein’s flights to the UK dating back 20 years.
Air traffic control movement sheets, which detail aircraft tail numbers and radio call signs, are usually kept for just two years.
Meanwhile, commercial airline manifests are typically kept for around seven years in the UK.
According to the Times, police have been warned that these policies may leave significant gaps in their investigations.
This comes after Prince William admitted he is “not in a calm place” following the arrest of his uncle over links to Epstein.
William and Kate were seen on the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at his Sandringham home.
Speaking to representatives from Bafta and the Southbank Centre before taking his seat in the star-studded auditorium, William told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, that he had yet to see Hamnet.
“I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment,” he said.
“I will save it.”
Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.