Evidence in the investigation into whether Jeffrey Epstein used British airports to traffic women into the country may have been destroyed, detectives have reportedly been warned.

Several police forces across the UK are looking into allegations that the infamous paedophile trafficked victims into the country on his private jet known as the “Lolita Express.” It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote letters to six police forces indicating that civil servants should be questioned about the former Prince Andrew's time as UK trade envoy and whether he used an RAF base to meet with Epstein. Andrew served as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, including nearly three years when Brown was prime minister. Read more: Gordon Brown calls for investigation into claims Andrew used taxpayer-funded RAF bases to meet Epstein Read more: Searches of Andrew's former home continue as Met faces fresh pressure over Epstein

The former Labour leader also called for a full investigation into the trade envoy role, it is understood, including its cost to taxpayers and any evidence linking the former prince's government work to convicted paedophile Epstein. In a five-page letter, he claims Andrew may have been expensing journeys made to and from personal meetings with the disgraced financier. However, police may be unable to access crucial evidence in these investigations due to the amount of time authorities keep information after flights take place. The RAF, for example, only retains passenger manifests for three months - some of Epstein’s flights to the UK dating back 20 years. Air traffic control movement sheets, which detail aircraft tail numbers and radio call signs, are usually kept for just two years. Meanwhile, commercial airline manifests are typically kept for around seven years in the UK.