Judge rules secret grand jury transcripts in 2019 Epstein case can be released
A judge granted the Justice Department’s requests on Wednesday to unseal material from investigations into the late financier’s sexual abuse
Secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case can be made public.
A judge granted the Justice Department’s requests on Wednesday to unseal material from investigations into the late financier’s sexual abuse.
U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep the material under wraps, citing a new law that requires the government to open its files on Epstein and his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.
The judge previously cautioned that the 70 or so pages of grand jury materials slated for release are hardly revelatory.
On Tuesday, a different Manhattan federal judge ordered the release of records from Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking case.
Last week, a judge in Florida approved the unsealing of transcripts from an abandoned Epstein federal grand jury investigation in the 2000s.
The Justice Department asked the judges to lift secrecy orders after the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last month, created a narrow exception to rules that normally keep grand jury proceedings confidential.
The fate of the American government's Epstein files has dominated the first year of Mr Trump's second term in office.
The Republican campaigned for re-election last year on a promise to release the files, and his administration did disclose some records earlier this year - almost all of which were already public - but suddenly stopped in July after promising a "truckload" more.
Forced to act by the new transparency law, the justice department says it plans to release 18 categories of investigative materials gathered in the massive sex trafficking probe, including search warrants, financial records, notes from interviews with victims, and data from electronic devices.
Epstein, a millionaire financier, was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges and killed himself in jail a month later.
Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted of sex trafficking in December 2021. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
After giving an interview to the justice department's second-in-command in July, she was moved from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas.