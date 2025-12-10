Secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case can be made public.

A judge granted the Justice Department’s requests on Wednesday to unseal material from investigations into the late financier’s sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep the material under wraps, citing a new law that requires the government to open its files on Epstein and his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

The judge previously cautioned that the 70 or so pages of grand jury materials slated for release are hardly revelatory.

On Tuesday, a different Manhattan federal judge ordered the release of records from Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking case.

Last week, a judge in Florida approved the unsealing of transcripts from an abandoned Epstein federal grand jury investigation in the 2000s.