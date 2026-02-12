Footage from the 'hidden cameras' appears in the Epstein Files. Picture: DOJ

By Henry Moore

Jeffrey Epstein asked his staff to install hidden cameras at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, newly discovered emails show.

In an email sent on February 5, 2014, the paedophile told an employee: "Let's get three motion detected hidden cameras that record, thanks." The conversation, first discovered by Sky News, was part of more than 3 million documents released as part of the latest tranche of so-called Epstein Files. Five hours after Epstein sent the email, a response came back: "Jeffrey, I already two purchased the Motion sensor camera from the Spy Store in fort Lauderdale yesterday, I charged them last night and figuring our (sic) how to work them as we speak … I’m installing them into Kleenex boxes now." Read more: Trump administration accused of 'active cover-up' over Epstein files - as survivors say they've been 'used, abused and discarded'

This comes after it emerged Epstein was linked to a powerful foreign government official and had a victim as young as nine, according to originally redacted files seen exclusively by US lawmakers. Members of Congress say the top official and five others were included in the document dump after they were allowed to review the initially redacted files for the first time on Monday. They said the files contained multiple previously unreported young victims, including one as young as nine. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat Representative from Maryland who looked through the files, said: "You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls. "I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous." Lawmakers expressed concerns as they claimed high-profile men included in the redacted files had their faces and images obscured for no obvious reason.