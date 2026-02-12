Epstein had hidden video cameras installed at Florida home, email exchange reveals
Jeffrey Epstein asked his staff to install hidden cameras at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, newly discovered emails show.
In an email sent on February 5, 2014, the paedophile told an employee: "Let's get three motion detected hidden cameras that record, thanks."
The conversation, first discovered by Sky News, was part of more than 3 million documents released as part of the latest tranche of so-called Epstein Files.
Five hours after Epstein sent the email, a response came back: "Jeffrey, I already two purchased the Motion sensor camera from the Spy Store in fort Lauderdale yesterday, I charged them last night and figuring our (sic) how to work them as we speak … I’m installing them into Kleenex boxes now."
This comes after it emerged Epstein was linked to a powerful foreign government official and had a victim as young as nine, according to originally redacted files seen exclusively by US lawmakers.
Members of Congress say the top official and five others were included in the document dump after they were allowed to review the initially redacted files for the first time on Monday.
They said the files contained multiple previously unreported young victims, including one as young as nine.
Jamie Raskin, a Democrat Representative from Maryland who looked through the files, said: "You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls.
"I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous."
Lawmakers expressed concerns as they claimed high-profile men included in the redacted files had their faces and images obscured for no obvious reason.
"I saw the names of lots of people who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons," Mr Raskin.
“There are certainly lots of names of other people who were enablers and cooperators with Jeffrey Epstein that were just blanked out for no apparent reason,” he added.
Mr Raskin went on to accuse the DoJ of being “in a cover-up mode” and breaking the law.
“I went over there, and I was able to determine, at least I believe, that there were tons of completely unnecessary redactions, in addition to the failure to redact the names of victims, and so that was troubling to us,” he said.
“They violated that precept by releasing the names of a lot of victims, which is either spectacular incompetence and sloppiness on their part, or, as a lot of the survivors believe, a deliberate threat to other survivors who are thinking about coming forward, that they need to be careful because they can be exposed and have their personal information dragged through the mud as well.”