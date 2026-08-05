Victims minister says PM 'looking into' possible Epstein inquiry
Prime Minister Andy Burnham is “looking into” a possible public inquiry into the UK actions of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the victims minister has said.
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Alex Davies-Jones said Mr Burnham had agreed to meet with Epstein’s victims and is “taking this very seriously”, with a potential inquiry into the alleged actions of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed also under review.
More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed, dating between 1977 and 2014, including sexual assault, rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
The Met Police are investigating at least 156 victims who contacted them directly, including 21 who came forward before Al Fayed’s death in 2023 at the age of 94.
Asked if a public inquiry was on the table, Ms Davies-Jones said: “We are looking into this, we are reviewing what is possible… same with Harrods survivors.
“We already have a now statutory inquiry underway for the grooming gangs victims. I have been assured that the Prime Minister is taking this very seriously.
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“He will meet with those victims and he is looking at what is possible, now he has access to all of the information as Prime Minister to see… what action we can take.”
Ms Davies-Jones resigned as justice minister in May, noting a lack of “bold, radical action” under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, but returned to the role when Mr Burnham took office.
She said that, before joining Mr Burnham’s Government, she had “received assurances” that he would put victims first.
“I was having multiple conversations with him and his team,” Ms Davies-Jones said.
“He agreed to meet with the Epstein victims. He was in close contact with them throughout that period where he was becoming Prime Minister, and he has assured me that he will meet them now he’s Prime Minister and will work with us to look at systemic change across the system for all victims, whether that be the Epstein victims, Harrods survivors, grooming gangs victims.”
She continued: “What more can we do to truly make sure that our criminal justice system is taking victims seriously, that they can rebuild that faith and trust in the system again?
“And I have had assurances from the Prime Minister that he’s willing to do that and make that happen.”
Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips said she hoped a meeting with Mr Burnham would mark “the beginning of a new chapter, one where survivors are heard, lessons are learned, institutions are held accountable where appropriate, and lasting reforms help protect future generations”.
The BBC reports leading Labour campaigners on Violence Against Women and Girls have sent Mr Burnham a document calling for an “impunity” inquiry investigating the UK activities of Epstein, the alleged behaviour of Al Fayed and allegations of sexual misconduct against West Ham co-owner David Sullivan.
Mr Sullivan was accused of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour by seven women during a joint investigation by BBC Panorama and The Times into the 77-year-old businessman.
Mr Sullivan – West Ham’s largest shareholder – stood down as joint chairman of the club shortly before the investigation was broadcast in June, saying he wanted to focus on fighting what he called “factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life”.
The document reportedly calls for the scope of any Epstein inquiry to focus on UK borders and question how he was able to fly in and out of UK military bases on his private jet – often with women who had allegedly been trafficked.