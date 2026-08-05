Mr Burnham had agreed to meet with Epstein’s victims and is "taking this very seriously". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is “looking into” a possible public inquiry into the UK actions of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the victims minister has said.

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Alex Davies-Jones said Mr Burnham had agreed to meet with Epstein’s victims and is “taking this very seriously”, with a potential inquiry into the alleged actions of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed also under review. More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed, dating between 1977 and 2014, including sexual assault, rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The Met Police are investigating at least 156 victims who contacted them directly, including 21 who came forward before Al Fayed’s death in 2023 at the age of 94. Asked if a public inquiry was on the table, Ms Davies-Jones said: “We are looking into this, we are reviewing what is possible… same with Harrods survivors. “We already have a now statutory inquiry underway for the grooming gangs victims. I have been assured that the Prime Minister is taking this very seriously. Read More: Sarah Ferguson’s charity formally shuts down after scrutiny over Epstein links Read More: Bill to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his Freedom of the City of London is being drafted by legal officials

Jeffrey Epstein's mug shot from 2006. Picture: Alamy

Mohamed Al- Fayed arrives at the High Court in 1999. Picture: Alamy

“He will meet with those victims and he is looking at what is possible, now he has access to all of the information as Prime Minister to see… what action we can take.” Ms Davies-Jones resigned as justice minister in May, noting a lack of “bold, radical action” under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, but returned to the role when Mr Burnham took office. She said that, before joining Mr Burnham’s Government, she had “received assurances” that he would put victims first. “I was having multiple conversations with him and his team,” Ms Davies-Jones said. “He agreed to meet with the Epstein victims. He was in close contact with them throughout that period where he was becoming Prime Minister, and he has assured me that he will meet them now he’s Prime Minister and will work with us to look at systemic change across the system for all victims, whether that be the Epstein victims, Harrods survivors, grooming gangs victims.”

Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips speaking outside Congress calling on members to vote for the Epstein Files Transparency Act last year. Picture: Alamy